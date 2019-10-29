Rushing
Trajon Richards (Battlefield) 7-174, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Dashon Reeves (Stonewall) 18-174, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 15-167, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 30-164, 1 TD vs. Forest Park
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 17-129, 1 TD vs. John Champe
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 18-128, 2 TDs vs. Roanoke Catholic
Brady Hoad (Brentsville) 15-124, 1 TD vs. Central-Woodstock
Passing
Quest Powell (Freedom) 20-27-0, 324, 5 TDs vs. Potomac
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 11-15-0, 197, 2 TDs vs. John Champe
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 9-22-1, 140, 1 TD vs. Stonewall
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 6-10-1, 128, 1 TD vs. Colgan
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 11-16-0, 114, 1 TD vs. Roanoke Catholic
Receiving
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 7-120, 1 TD vs. Potomac
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 7-115, 1 TD vs. Stonewall
Jalen Hamlin (Freedom) 6-94, 1 TD vs. Potomac
Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 5-87, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 5-34 vs. John Champe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.