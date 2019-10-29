Football generic2.jpg
Rushing

Trajon Richards (Battlefield) 7-174, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Dashon Reeves (Stonewall) 18-174, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 15-167, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 30-164, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 17-129, 1 TD vs. John Champe

Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 18-128, 2 TDs vs. Roanoke Catholic

Brady Hoad (Brentsville) 15-124, 1 TD vs. Central-Woodstock

Passing

Quest Powell (Freedom) 20-27-0, 324, 5 TDs vs. Potomac

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 11-15-0, 197, 2 TDs vs. John Champe

Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 9-22-1, 140, 1 TD vs. Stonewall

Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 6-10-1, 128, 1 TD vs. Colgan

Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 11-16-0, 114, 1 TD vs. Roanoke Catholic

Receiving

Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 7-120, 1 TD vs. Potomac

Luke Spall (Osbourn) 7-115, 1 TD vs. Stonewall

Jalen Hamlin (Freedom) 6-94, 1 TD vs. Potomac

Jason Hawkins (Freedom) 5-87, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 5-34 vs. John Champe

