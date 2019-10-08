Rushing
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 21-213, 2 TDs vs. Fredericksburg Christian
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 18-115, 1 TD vs. Forest Park
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 7-113, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 11-108, 2 TDs vs. Fredericksburg Christian
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 14-105, 1 TD vs. Osbourn
Passing
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 17-25-0, 293, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge
Quest Powell (Freedom) 11-18-0, 231, 4 TDs vs. Forest Park
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 7-14-1, 217, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn
Tovial Jung (Stonewall) 8-11-1, 168, 1 TD vs. John Champe
Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 6-18-1, 126, 1 TD vs. Centreville
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 11-25-1, 125, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 10-14-0, 114, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
Receiving
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 7-122 vs. Woodbridge
James Kabba (Potomac) 6-89, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 5-117, 2 TDs vs. Forest Park
Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 5-39 vs. Colgan
