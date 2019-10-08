Payton Simmons.JPG

Payton Simmons

 David Fawcett/InsideNoVa

Rushing

Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 21-213, 2 TDs vs. Fredericksburg Christian

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 18-115, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 7-113, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn

Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 11-108, 2 TDs vs. Fredericksburg Christian

Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 14-105, 1 TD vs. Osbourn

Passing

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 17-25-0, 293, 2 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Quest Powell (Freedom) 11-18-0, 231, 4 TDs vs. Forest Park

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 7-14-1, 217, 3 TDs vs. Osbourn

Tovial Jung (Stonewall) 8-11-1, 168, 1 TD vs. John Champe

Jonathan Walters (Battlefield) 6-18-1, 126, 1 TD vs. Centreville

Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 11-25-1, 125, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 10-14-0, 114, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Receiving

Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 7-122 vs. Woodbridge

James Kabba (Potomac) 6-89, 1 TD vs. Woodbridge

Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 5-117, 2 TDs vs. Forest Park

Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 5-39 vs. Colgan

