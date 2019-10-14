Rushing
Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 19-165, 3 TDs vs. Potomac
Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 19-160, 1 TD vs. John Champe
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 7-159, 3 TDS vs. Hampton Roads
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 10-148, 4 TDS vs. Hampton Roads
Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 10-136, 4 TDs vs. Osbourn Park
Julian Edwards (Freedom) 15-111, 3 TDs vs. Hylton
Passing
Quest Powell (Freedom) 20-29-0, 325, 3 TDs vs. Hylton
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 9-24-2, 273, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 8-13-2, 210, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 16-28-2, 185, 2 TDS vs. John Champe
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 5-13-0, 126, 1 TD vs. William Monroe
Griffin Boone (Forest Park) 5-9-0, 113, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 4-5-0, 100, 1 TD vs. Osbourn Park
Receiving
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 9-187, 2 TDs vs. Hylton
Nijhere Johnson (Freedom) 5-72, 1 TD vs. Hylton
Dasan Chenault (Hylton) 5-43 vs. Freedom
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 4-163 vs. Gar-Field
Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 4-102, 2 TDs vs. Colgan
Jalen Hamlin (Freedom) 4-49 vs. Hylton
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 4-30 vs. John Champe
