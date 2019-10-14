690A0445.jpg

Freedom wideout Umari Hatcher pulls in a touchdown pass from Quest Powell to put his team up by three touchdowns over Hylton on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Rushing

Xavier Coltrane (Gar-Field) 19-165, 3 TDs vs. Potomac

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 19-160, 1 TD vs. John Champe

Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 7-159, 3 TDS vs. Hampton Roads

Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 10-148, 4 TDS vs. Hampton Roads

Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 10-136, 4 TDs vs. Osbourn Park

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 15-111, 3 TDs vs. Hylton

Passing

Quest Powell (Freedom) 20-29-0, 325, 3 TDs vs. Hylton

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 9-24-2, 273, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 8-13-2, 210, 2 TDs vs. Potomac

Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 16-28-2, 185, 2 TDS vs. John Champe

Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 5-13-0, 126, 1 TD vs. William Monroe

Griffin Boone (Forest Park) 5-9-0, 113, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 4-5-0, 100, 1 TD vs. Osbourn Park

Receiving

Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 9-187, 2 TDs vs. Hylton

Nijhere Johnson (Freedom) 5-72, 1 TD vs. Hylton

Dasan Chenault (Hylton) 5-43 vs. Freedom

Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 4-163 vs. Gar-Field

Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 4-102, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Jalen Hamlin (Freedom) 4-49 vs. Hylton

Luke Spall (Osbourn) 4-30 vs. John Champe

