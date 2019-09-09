Rushing
Andre Kidd (Manassas Park) 20-159 vs. Maret
Jerrod Woods (Forest Park) 8-149, 2 TDs vs. Annandale
James Kabba (Potomac) 9-127 vs. Osbourn
Devin Fleming (Osbourn Park) 19-124, 2 TDs vs. Herndon
Keyon Avila (Osbourn Park) 9-110 vs. Herndon
Xavier Albea (Stonewall Jackson) 9-110 vs. Gar-Field
Passing
Quest Powell (Freedom) 11-12-0, 238, 4 TDs vs. Riverbend
Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 14-34-1, 214, 2 TDs vs. Osbourn
Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 21-45-2, 210, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 11-20-0, 170 vs. Mountain View
Toviel Jung (Stonewall Jackson) 9-13-0, 169, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 9-20-2, 140 vs. Stonewall Jackson
Receiving
Luke Spall (Osbourn) 7-116, 2 TDs vs. Potomac
Cameron Dixon (Manassas Park) 6-68, 1 TD vs. Maret
Jedaiah Dancy (Gar-Field) 5-94 vs. Stonewall Jackson
Raquan Washington (Osbourn) 5-63 vs. Potomac
Rakim Lamarre (Potomac) 5-48 vs. Osbourn
Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 4-128, 3 TDs vs. Riverbend
Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 4-69 vs. Annandale
James Kabba (Potomac) 4-65, 1 TD vs. Osbourn
Elijah Reese (Stonewall Jackson) 4-41, 1 TD vs. Gar-Field
