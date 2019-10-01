football generic.jpg

TOP PERFORMANCES FROM SEPT. 27th GAMES

Rushing

Justice San Agustin (Forest Park) 43-209, 3 TDs vs. Woodbridge

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 14-163, 1 TD vs. Hylton

Tim Baldwin (Patriot) 21-161, 2 TDs vs. Hylton

Julian Edwards (Freedom) 11-134, 1 TD vs. Battlefield

Jakari Lewis (Osbourn) 9-108 vs. Independence

Tyler Black (Osbourn) 5-106, 2 TDs vs. Independence

Passing

Pete Woolfrey (Potomac) 17-25-0, 293, 2 TDs vs. Colgan

Quest Powell (Freedom) 22-30-0, 292, 4 TDs vs. Battlefield

Tovial Jung (Stonewall) 11-20-1, 171, 1 TD vs. Westfield

Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 9-27-1, 165, 1 TD vs. Loudoun Valley

Chance Hollingsworth (Osbourn) 13-20-0, 161, 2 TDs vs. Independence

Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 9-29-1, 143, 1 TD vs. Forest Park

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 9-11-0, 115, 3 TDs vs. Hylton

Tyler Mitchell (Hylton) 10-18-0, 112, 1 TD vs. Patriot

Anthony Morehead (Forest Park) 12-21-0, 109 1 TD vs. Woodbridge

Receiving

Juanya Braxton (Hylton) 7-105, 1 TD vs. Patriot

Kevin Thompson (Brentsville) 6-117, 1 TD vs. Loudoun Valley

Umari Hatcher (Freedom) 5-124, 1 TD vs. Battlefield

Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 5-78 vs. Woodbridge

Khalid Shabazz-Williams (Stonewall) 5-78 vs. Westfield

James Kabba (Potomac) 5-72 vs. Colgan

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 5-53, 1 TD vs. Hylton

Nijhere Johnson (Freedom) 5-50, 1 TD vs. Battlefield

