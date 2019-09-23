Rushing
Xavier Albea (Stonewall Jackson) 13-146, 3 TDs vs. Brooke Point
Passing
Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 7-19-2, 161, 1 TD vs. Battlefield
Cody Rogers (Patriot) 8-12-0, 154, 3 TDs vs. Forest Park
Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 5-10-0, 144, 1 TD vs. Osbourn Park
Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 8-10-0, 119 vs. Spotsylvania
Anthony Morehead (Forest Park) 6-16-1, 104, 1 TD vs. Patriot
Receiving
Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 6-136, 3 TDs vs. Forest Park
Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 6-115, 1 TD vs. Patriot
Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 6-38 vs. George Mason
Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 4-34 vs. Spotsylvania
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.