Stonewall Jackson running back Xander Albea looks for running room against Gar-Field during the teams' game on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Woodbridge.

Rushing

Xavier Albea (Stonewall Jackson) 13-146, 3 TDs vs. Brooke Point

Passing

Nazir Armstrong (Woodbridge) 7-19-2, 161, 1 TD vs. Battlefield

Cody Rogers (Patriot) 8-12-0, 154, 3 TDs vs. Forest Park

Bishop Fitzgerald (Gar-Field) 5-10-0, 144, 1 TD vs. Osbourn Park

Guy Hayes (Brentsville) 8-10-0, 119 vs. Spotsylvania

Anthony Morehead (Forest Park) 6-16-1, 104, 1 TD vs. Patriot

Receiving

Gabe Bigbee (Patriot) 6-136, 3 TDs vs. Forest Park

Areeb Rashid (Forest Park) 6-115, 1 TD vs. Patriot

Payton Simmons (Manassas Park) 6-38 vs. George Mason

Kevin Peterson (Brentsville) 4-34 vs. Spotsylvania

