TOTALS THROUGH JAN. 5 (as reported by coaches)
SCORING LEADERS
Name School Games Points Average
Hannah Williams Stonewall 11 251 22.8
Alyssa Andrews Colgan 8 156 19.5
Kat Jenks Battlefield 11 199 18.1
Alden Yergey Brentsville 10 169 16.9
Kennedy Fuller Colgan 8 125 15.6
Naytavia Lipscomb Potomac 10 139 13.9
Elena Bertrand Patriot 10 124 12.4
Gabby Garrison Brentsville 10 124 12.4
Jo Raflo Osbourn Park 12 146 12.2
Amiyana Williams Osbourn 10 109 10.9
Caitlin Blackman Patriot 10 109 10.9
Victoria Hinton Potomac 10 106 10.6
Cara Vollmer Brentsville 10 103 10.3
Cai Smith Brentsville 10 103 10.3
Lauren Palmateer Forest Park 8 82 10.3
3-POINT LEADERS
Name School Games Total Average
Jo Raflo Osbourn Park 12 31 2.6
Lauren Palmateer Forest Park 9 23 2.6
Cara Vollmer Brentsville 10 21 2.1
Alden Yergey Brentsville 10 20 2.0
Kat Jenks Battlefield 11 21 1.9
Josie Rodas Colgan 8 13 1.6
Hannah Williams Stonewall 11 17 1.6
Ana Umana Stonewall 11 15 1.4
Reina Washington John Paul 8 10 1.3
Mary Caiafa John Paul 8 10 1.3
Alex Harju Osbourn Park 12 16 1.3
Maryan Yusaf Stonewall 11 14 1.3
Belinda Glenn Forest Park 9 11 1.2
Caitlin Blackman Patriot 10 11 1.1
Gabby Garrison Brentsville 10 10 1.0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.