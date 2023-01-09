basketball generic.jpg
2022-23 SCORING LEADERS

through Jan. 7

(stats based on submissions from the schools)

Name, School, Games, Points Average

Alden Yergey, Brentsville, 10, 213, 21.3

Mary Pennefather, Seton, 14, 247, 17.6

Ella Negron, Patriot, 13, 217, 16.7

Madison McKenzie, Gainesville, 10, 162, 16.2

Lajayla Lipscomb, Potomac, 12, 187, 15.6

Demi Gilliam, Gainesville, 13, 177, 14.8

Alana Powell, Osbourn Park, 14, 194, 13.9

Esther Nantume, Osbourn, 14, 176, 12.6

Trinity Henderson, Woodbridge, 12, 148, 12.3

Gabby Jackson Woodbridge, 12, 145, 12.1

Addisyn Banks Patriot, 13, 157, 12.0

3-POINT LEADERS

Name, School, Games, Total Average

Mary Pennefather, Seton, 14, 46, 3.3

Alden Yergey, Brentsville, 10, 24, 2.4

Madison McKenzie, Gainesville, 10, 24, 2.4

Lilly Vander Woude, Seton, 14, 32, 2.3

Gabby Jackson, Woodbridge, 12, 24, 2.0

