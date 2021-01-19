SCORING LEADERS
Name School Games Points Average
Alyssa Andrews Colgan 8 196 24.5
Amani Melendez Woodbridge 5 101 20.2
Natayvia Lipscomb Potomac 4 68 17.0
Janiah Jones Forest Park 5 82 16.4
Caitlin Blackman Patriot 7 112 16.0
Alden Yergey Brentsville 1 16 16.0
Elena Bertrand Patriot 7 105 15.0
Kennedy Fuller Colgan 8 106 13.3
Sofia Lahlou Freedom 6 78 13.0
Jo Raflo Osbourn Park 6 77 12.8
Angel Jones Forest Park 5 62 12.4
Keala Johnson Freedom 6 71 11.8
Anna Tekampe Battlefield 6 66 11.0
Cara Vollmer Brentsville 1 11 11.0
3-POINT LEADERS
Name School Games Total Average
Alden Yergey Brentsville 1 3 3.0
Cara Vollmer Brentsville 1 3 3.0
Anna Tekampe Battlefield 6 17 2.8
Caitlin Blackman Patriot 7 18 2.6
Jo Raflo Osbourn Park 6 13 2.2
Elena Bertand Patriot 7 13 1.9
Lauren Palmateer Forest Park 5 8 1.6
Bella Gomez Forest Park 5 8 1.6
Sofia Lahlou Freedom 6 8 1.3
Alex Harju Osbourn Park 6 8 1.3
Maddison McKenzie Patriot 7 7 1.0
