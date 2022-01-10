SCORING LEADERS
(through Jan. 9)
(stats based on submissions from the schools)
Name School Games Points Average
Alden Yergey, Brentsville, 9, 241, 26.8
Kenneah DeGuzman, Freedom-WB, 6, 119, 19.8
Amani Melendez, Woodbridge, 7, 137, 19.6
Angel Jones, Forest Park, 9, 158, 17.6
Maddie McKenzie, Patriot, 6, 100, 16.7
Alana Powell, Osbourn Park, 6, 95, 15.8
Norah Burgess, Seton, 3, 45, 15.0
Ella Negron, Patriot, 7, 103, 14.7
Sofia Ofosu, John Paul the Great, 10, 137, 13.7
Natayvia Lipscomb, Potomac, 5, 68, 13.6
Reina Washington, Woodbridge, 7, 92, 13.1
Sophia Miller, Battlefield 7, 90, 12.9
Najah Perryman, Colgan, 9, 111, 12.3
Keilani Johnson, Freedom-WB, 6, 72, 12.0
Peyton Ray, Colgan, 5, 59, 11.8
Hailey Kellogg, Osbourn Park, 6, 70, 11.7
Trinity Galindo, Forest Park, 9, 102, 11.3
Mary Pennefather, Seton, 3, 33, 11.0
Jackie Hugo, Seton, 3, 33, 11.0
Cara Vollmer, Brentsville, 9, 97, 10.8
Sydnee Smith, Patriot, 7, 70, 10.0
Addisyn Banks, Patriot, 7, 70, 10.0
3-POINT LEADERS
Name School Games Total Average
Peyton Ray, Colgan, 5, 15, 3.0
Jackie Hugo, Seton, 3, 9, 3.0
Kenneah DeGuzman, Freedom-WB, 6, 17, 2.8
Alden Yergey, Brentsville, 9, 23, 2.6
Maddie McKenzie, Gainesville, 6, 12, 2.0
Delaney Gilliam, Gainesville, 7, 13, 1.9
Hailey Kellogg, Osbourn Park, 6, 11, 1.8
Norah Burgess, Seton, 3, 5, 1.7
Theresa Lalli, Seton, 3, 5, 1.7
Trinity Galindo, Forest Park, 9, 15, 1.7
Cara Vollmer Brentsville 9 14 1.6
Najah Perryman, Colgan, 9, 10, 1.1
Sofia Ofosu, John Paul the Great, 10, 11, 1.1
Angel Jones, Forest Park, 9, 10, 1.1
Sydnee Smith, Patriot, 7, 7, 1.0
Lilly Vander Woude, Seton, 3, 3, 1.0
