High school girls basketball standings (Prince William County)

GIRLS

(Through Jan. 24)

Cardinal District

 District
Overall
Colgan6-07-2
Forest Park4-05-0
Potomac3-23-2
Woodbridge2-42-4
Freedom2-42-6
Hylton0-71-7
   

                                    Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
Patriot7-07-2
Osbourn Park6-17-1
John Champe3-36-4
Unity Reed3-43-4

Battlefield

Osbourn

1-6

0-6

2-6

1-7

                                                                                                                

                          Class 3 Northwestern District

 District
Overall
Brentsville 2-22-2 
Manassas Park 0-7 0-9 
   
   
   
   
   

                                    Others

 DistrictOverall
John Pauln/a0-2
Seton  n/a1-0
   
   
   

                                                              

