2019-20 high school girls basketball standings

GIRLS (through Dec. 14)

Cardinal District

 District
Overall
Colgan0-02-2
Potomac0-02-4
Forest Park0-02-4
Woodbridge0-01-3
Freedom0-00-3
Gar-Field0-00-5
Hylton0-00-5

                                    Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
Patriot1-04-1
Osbourn Park0-05-2
Stonewall0-05-2
Battlefield0-05-2

Osbourn

John Champe

0-0

0-1

4-1

0-3

                                                                                                                

                          Class 3 Northwestern District

 District
Overall
George Mason1-02-3
Brentsville0-05-0
William Monroe0-03-0
C-Woodstock0-00-2
Skyline0-01-4
Manassas Park0-10-5
Warren County0-00-6

                                    Others

 DistrictOverall
John Pauln/a5-1
   
   
   
   

                                                              

