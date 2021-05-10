You have permission to edit this article.
High school girls soccer standings (Prince William County)

Cardinal District

(Through May 9)

 District
Overall
Colgan0-0-02-0-0
Forest Park0-0-02-1-0
Gar-Field0-0-01-1-1
Potomac0-0-01-2-0
Woodbridge0-0-01-1-0
Freedom0-0-01-2-0
Hylton0-0-00-2-1 

                                    Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
Patriot3-0-03-0-0
Battlefield2-1-02-1-0
Osbourn Park2-1-02-1-0
John Champe1-2-01-2-0

Osbourn 

Unity Reed

1-2-0

0-3-0

1-2-0

0-3-0

                                                                                                                

                          Class 3 Northwestern District

 District
Overall
Brentsville 1-0-03-10
Manassas Park0-1-00-5-0
   
   
   
   
   

                                                                                            

