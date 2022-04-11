Skip to main content
High school girls soccer standings (Prince William County)

Cardinal District

(Through Sunday, April 10)

 District
Overall
Colgan5-0-07-1-1
Hylton3-2-03-3-0
Forest Park2-1-05-2-0
Woodbridge2-1-02-3-0
Gar-Field1-2-12-3-1
Freedom-WB1-3-11-4-1
Potomac 0-5-00-8-0 

                                    Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
John Champe4-0-15-1-1
Patriot3-0-25-1-2
Battlefield4-1-05-2-0
Freedom-SR2-2-11-3-1

Osbourn Park

Osbourn

Gainesville

2-3-0

1-4-0

0-6-0

2-5-0

4-4-0

1-7-0

                                                                    

                          Class 3 Northwestern District

 DistrictOverall
Brentsville0-0-05-0-0
   
   
   
   

                                             

