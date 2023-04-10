soccer generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Class 6 Cardinal District

(Through April 9)

 District
Overall
Forest Park4-0-04-0-1
Hylton2-0-02-0-0
Colgan1-1-03-1-0
Freedom-WB1-1-12-1-1
Woodbridge1-1-11-3-1
Gar-Field1-3-02-5-0
Potomac0-4-0 1-4-0

Class 6 Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
John Champe3-0-03-0-0
Freedom-SR2-0-13-0-1
Battlefield2-0-13-1-2
Gainesville2-2-02-3-0

Patriot

Osbourn Park

Osbourn

John Champe

1-1-0

0-3-0

0-4-0

1-3-0

2-2-0

1-4-0

0-5-0

1-3-0

Class 3 Northwestern District

 

 DistrictOverall
Brentsville0-02-1-0
   
   
   
   


                                          

