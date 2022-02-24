Last fall, Gar-Field baseball coach Kenny Miller and activities director Mike Payne discussed ideas to honor Jeff Baker beyond just holding a spring break baseball tournament in his name.
“We wanted to do something that’s a little more permanent,” Miller said. “We’re not sure if [the tournament] is a fixture or a one-year thing.”
The two achieved their goal by deciding to retire Baker’s number 24. The recognition made sense.
Baker started four years at Gar-Field. The Cleveland Indians selected the shortstop in the fourth round of the 1999 Major League Baseball Draft after he hit .544 and totaled 12 homers and 30 RBIs to earn all-American honors. A standout pitcher as well, Baker went 9-0 with 111 strikeouts and 14 walks and 0.40 ERA in 69.2 innings during his final prep season.
After Gar-Field, Baker starred for three seasons at Clemson University before embarking on an eventual 11-year major-league career with six different teams. He retired after the 2015 season.
“He was an obvious candidate for this type of honor,” said Miller, who is in his third year as Gar-Field’s head baseball coach. “I’m really trying to push with the kids to be proud of this program’s history.”
Baker, who is a member of the school’s athletics hall of fame, is one of three Gar-Field graduates who reached the majors and one of eight overall from Prince William County high schools. He recorded the longest MLB career of any of them.
Miller said the school will unveil Baker’s number in the outfield as part of the April 9 opening ceremony for the four-day, five-team Jeff Baker Classic.
Baker is expected to throw out the first pitch when Gar-Field faces Park View-Sterling at 10 a.m. prior to the tournament’s first game. Gainesville, Liberty-Bealeton and Unity Reed are the tournament’s other three participants. Miller had planned on including teams from Fairfax County, but they had a different spring break schedule.
Miller informed Baker of the retirement ceremony last week. Baker is one of two Gar-Field graduates to have their jersey number retired. The other is basketball player Charleata Beale, the school’s all-time leading scorer who wore No. 42.
A retired jersey number means no one can wear that number again at Gar-Field. Miller said the school is making a temporary exception for the next few seasons after ordering their jerseys with the school’s new name (the Red Wolves) before deciding to retire Baker’s number.
Miller said a coach will wear No. 24 until Gar-Field cycles through this batch of jerseys.
In addition to honoring Baker, Miller said the school also plans to recognize the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Group AAA state champions this season.
HUFFMAN TAKES TWO
Brentsville senior Ben Huffman capped his high school swim career off on a high note when he captured the Class 3 state 200 and 500-freestyle individual titles last weekend in Richmond.
Huffman set a new state record as the defending state champion in the 200 freestyle and did not lose a race all season. He has signed with Boston College.
CHICKO STEPS DOWN
Gary Chicko has resigned as Manassas Park High School’s boys basketball head coach.
Chicko led the Cougars for seven seasons, compiling a 63-87 overall record.
Under Chicko, Manassas Park reached regionals the last five seasons, including four straight trips to the semifinals.
The Cougars’ season ended Tuesday with a 60-45 loss at William Monroe in the region semifinals.
The Class 3 Cougars returned four starters and finished with a 9-12 overall record. To prepare for district play, Manassas Park faced five Class 6 programs: Osbourn, Gainesville, Colgan, Hylton and Forest Park. The Cougars lost to each of them, but by a combined 26 points to the first four.
Injuries to key players and COVID-protocols also impacted Manassas Park’s record this season.
Prior to Chicko taking over as head coach, Manassas Park had not qualified for regionals since 2009.
Manassas Park’s best season under Chicko was 2018-19. The Cougars went 18-5 and tied for first in the Class 3 Northwestern District with two other teams with an 8-2 record.
Manassas Park went 1-22 in Chicko’s first season before improving to 8-15 the following season.
