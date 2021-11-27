CLASS 6
Region 6A
Oscar Smith 58, Manchester 6
Region 6B
Freedom-Prince William (10-2) at Battlefield (12-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 6C
West Potomac (8-4) at South County (9-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 6D
Centreville (10-2) at James Madison (11-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
CLASS 5
Region 5A
Green Run 21, Kempsville 17
Region 5B
Maury 42, Woodside 0
Region 5C
Highland Springs 52, Hermitage 13
Region 5D
Stone Bridge 37, Mountain View 0
CLASS 4
Region 4A
King’s Fork 41, Warhill 14
Region 4B
PH-Ashland (10-2) at Varina (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 4C
Broad Run 35, Tuscarora 0
Region 4D
Salem 48, George Washington 14
CLASS 3
Region 3A
York (11-1) at Phoebus (11-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Region 3B
Brentsville 13, Meridian 7
Region 3C
Liberty Christian 42, Brookville 6
Region 3D
Abingdon 28, Lord Botetourt 14
CLASS 2
Region 2A
King William 59, Nottoway 12
Region 2B
Central-Woodstock 21, Stuarts Draft 6
Region 2C
Appomattox County 27, Glenvar 21
Region 2D
Ridgeview (9-3) at Graham (11-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
CLASS 1
Region 1A
King & Queen (10-1) at Essex (7-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 1B
Riverheads 37, Buffalo Gap 0
Region 1C
Parry McCluer (9-3) at Galax (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 1D
Holston 24, PH-Glade Spring 0
