CLASS 6 REGION B SEMIFINALS
JOHN CHAMPE (8-3) AT FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE (11-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
How they got here: John Champe defeated Forest Park 44-25 in the region quarterfinals. Patrick Bryan threw four touchdown passes. Bryan, the Cedar Run District Offensive Player of the Year, has thrown for 3,117 yards this season along with 42 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Bryan has also run for 10 touchdowns. Gregory Spiller has caught a team-high 63 passes for 1,090 yards and 20 touchdowns and Cameron Petrey has caught 59 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Knights are averaging 50.7 points a game.
Freedom-Woodbridge: The Eagles defeated Cardinal District foe Gar-Field 77-26 in the region quarterfinals. Quarterback Tristan Evans threw for a career-high 393 yards and added four touchdown passes. Jeffrey Overton Jr, the district offensive player of the year, ran 20 times for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Kam Courtney caught eight passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while JuJu Preston added three receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Overton leads the area in scoring (182 points) and rushing (1,816 yards). Evans has thrown for 2,557 yards and 45 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
The Eagles are averaging 64.7 points a game.
Did you know? This is the second meeting between the two schools. Freedom beat John Champe 60-6 in the first round of the 2019 regional playoffs.
COLONIAL FORGE (6-5) AT PATRIOT (10-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
How they got here: Seventh-seeded Colonial Forge defeated second-seeded, unbeaten and defending region champ Battlefield 17-13 in the region quarterfinals. The Eagles’ Christian Springer stripped the ball from Bobcats’ quarterback Braden Boggs and returned it to the 2-yard line. From there, Donte Hawthorne ran the ball in for the game-winning touchdown with 6:31 left in the game.
A UVA commitment, Hawthorne is the team’s leading rusher with 816 yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Eli Taylor has thrown for 1,040 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Taylor returned to the lineup against Battlefield after missing Colonial Forge’s games against Riverbend and Brooke Point with a prolonged illness.
The third-seeded Pioneers scored 28 unanswered points to defeat Cedar Run District rival Unity Reed 49-20 in the region quarterfinals. Quentin Harrison led Patriot’s running attack with 135 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns.
For the season, Harrison has 818 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. Jackson McCarter has a team-high 899 yards along with 11 touchdowns.
Quarterback Sam Fernandez has thrown for 1,474 yards and 12 touchdowns. Gabe Bigbee has caught 52 passes for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns. Harrison has scored 144 points and Bigbee 102.
These two teams last met Nov. 22, 2019 when Colonial Forge beat Patriot 42-21 in the region semifinals. Colonial Forge holds a 3-0 edge over the Pioneers.
With a win, Patriot will set a school record for most single-season victories. Patriot last advanced to a region final during the compressed pandemic season in the spring of 2021.
Did you know? Both teams have offensive linemen committed to ACC schools: Colonial Forge’s Nolan McConnell (North Carolina) and Patriot’s Cole Surber (UVA).
CLASS 3 REGION B SEMIFINAL
CAROLINE (5-6) AT BRENTSVILLE (10-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
How they got here: Caroline defeated Armstrong 16-8 in overtime in the region quarterfinals for the Cavaliers’ first playoff win since 1993. Caroline also posted its first five-win season since 2008. Vladmir Joacin ran for 106 yards. Marvin Morris ran for a touchdown and Tyeir Williams caught a touchdown.
Top-seeded and defending region champ Brentsville defeated James Monroe 56-13 in the region quarterfinals. Nico Orlando and Blake Fletcher each ran for over 100 yards and, along with quarterback Caleb Alexander, ran for two touchdowns each.
Orlando has rushed for 1,256 yards this season and 22 touchdowns. Alexander, the Class 3 Northwestern District Offensive Player of the Year, has thrown for 1,514 yards and 17 touchdowns. Tyler Owens has caught a team-high 29 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns.
Did you know? Brentsville is averaging 39.2 points a game
