CLASS 6 REGION B
BOYS LACROSSE
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
Forest Park at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Hylton at Riverbend, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 16
At higher seed
Final
Friday, June 18
At higher seed
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
Forest Park at Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Woodbridge at Riverbend, 5 p.m.
Patriot at Colgan, 5 p.m.
John Champe at Colonial Forge, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 16
At higher seed
Final
Friday, June 18
At higher seed
BOYS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 10
Colgan at Colonial Forge, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Gar-Field at Osbourn, 6 p.m.
Patriot at Hylton, 6 p.m.
John Champe at Massaponax, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 15 at higher seed
Final
Thursday, June 17 at higher seed
GIRLS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 10
Forest Park at Colonial Forge, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Woodbridge at Patriot, 6 p.m.
John Champe at Colgan, 6 p.m.
Battlefield at Massaponax, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 15 at higher seed
Final
Thursday, June 17 at higher seed
CLASS 4 REGION
BOYS LACROSSE
First round
Tuesday, June 9
No. 5 George Mason at No. 4 Brentsville
No. 6 Culpeper at No. 3 Liberty
Wednesday, June 10
No. 7 Eastern View at No. 2 Kettle Run, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 15
Brentsville-George Mason winner at Fauquier
GIRLS LACROSSE
First round
Tuesday, June 9
No. 6 Brentsville at No. 3 Kettle Run, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Eastern View at No. 4 Liberty, 5:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 15
Liberty-Eastern View winner at No. 1 George Mason
Kettle Run-Brentsville winner at No. 2 Culpeper, 6 p.m.
