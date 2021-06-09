soccer generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

CLASS 6 REGION B

BOYS LACROSSE

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 14

Forest Park at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.

Hylton at Riverbend, 7 p.m.

John Champe at Colgan, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 16

At higher seed

Final

Friday, June 18

At higher seed

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Monday, June 14

Forest Park at Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Woodbridge at Riverbend, 5 p.m.

Patriot at Colgan, 5 p.m.

John Champe at Colonial Forge, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, June 16

At higher seed

Final

Friday, June 18

At higher seed

BOYS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 10

Colgan at Colonial Forge, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Gar-Field at Osbourn, 6 p.m.

Patriot at Hylton, 6 p.m.

John Champe at Massaponax, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 15 at higher seed

Final

Thursday, June 17 at higher seed

GIRLS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 10

Forest Park at Colonial Forge, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Woodbridge at Patriot, 6 p.m.

John Champe at Colgan, 6 p.m.

Battlefield at Massaponax, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 15 at higher seed

Final

Thursday, June 17 at higher seed

CLASS 4 REGION

BOYS LACROSSE

First round

Tuesday, June 9

No. 5 George Mason at No. 4 Brentsville

No. 6 Culpeper at No. 3 Liberty

Wednesday, June 10

No. 7 Eastern View at No. 2 Kettle Run, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 15

Brentsville-George Mason winner at Fauquier

GIRLS LACROSSE

First round

Tuesday, June 9

No. 6 Brentsville at No. 3 Kettle Run, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Eastern View at No. 4 Liberty, 5:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 15

Liberty-Eastern View winner at No. 1 George Mason

Kettle Run-Brentsville winner at No. 2 Culpeper, 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.