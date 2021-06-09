CLASS 6 REGION B
BOYS LACROSSE
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
Forest Park at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Hylton at Riverbend, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 16
At higher seed
Final
Friday, June 18
At higher seed
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
Forest Park at Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Woodbridge at Riverbend, 5 p.m.
Patriot at Colgan, 5 p.m.
John Champe at Colonial Forge, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 16
At higher seed
Final
Friday, June 18
At higher seed
BOYS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 10
Colgan vs. Colonial Forge at Riverbend HS 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Gar-Field at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Hylton, 6 p.m.
John Champe at Massaponax, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 15 at higher seed (times TBA)
Gar-Field-Osbourn winner vs. Colgan-Colonial Forge winner
Patriot-Hylton winner vs. John Champe-Massaponax winner
Final
Thursday, June 17 at higher seed
GIRLS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 10
Forest Park vs. Colonial Forge at Riverbend HS, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Woodbridge at Patriot, 6 p.m.
John Champe at Colgan, 6 p.m.
Battlefield at Massaponax, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 15 at higher seed (times TBA)
Forest Park-Colonial Forge winner vs. Woodbridge-Patriot
Battlefield-Massaponax winner vs. Colgan-John Champe winner
Final
Thursday, June 17 at higher seed
SOFTBALL
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
Hylton at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Massaponax, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Riverbend, 7 p.m.
Semifinals at higher seed
Wednesday, June 16
7 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 18 at higher seed
7 p.m.
CLASS 4 REGION
BOYS LACROSSE
First round
Wednesday, June 9
No. 7 Eastern View at No. 2 Kettle Run, 5 p.m.
No. 5 George Mason at No. 4 Brentsville
No. 6 Culpeper at No. 3 Liberty
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 15
Brentsville-George Mason winner at Fauquier
GIRLS LACROSSE
First round
Wednesday, June 9
No. 6 Brentsville at No. 3 Kettle Run, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Eastern View at No. 4 Liberty, 5:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 15
Liberty-Eastern View winner at No. 1 George Mason
Kettle Run-Brentsville winner at No. 2 Culpeper, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3 REGION B
GIRLS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Monday, June 14
No. 8 George Mason at No. 1 James Monroe, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Brentsville at No. 4 Goochland, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Independence at No. 3 William Monroe, 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Maggie Walker at No. 2 Skyline, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, June 16
6 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 18
6 p.m.
