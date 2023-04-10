softball generic 2.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Class 6 Cardinal District

(Through April 9)

 District
Overall
Colgan3-05-3
Woodbridge2-04-3
Forest Park1-03-2
Potomac2-15-1
Gar-Field1-23-4
Hylton0-32-6
Freedom-WB0-3 0-3

Class 6 Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
Osbourn Park3-07-1
Freedom-SR3-05-3
John Champe2-14-4
Patriot2-13-5

Battlefield

Gainesville

Osbourn

Unity Reed

2-2

1-2

0-3

0-3

4-3

4-2

2-4

1-5

                                                                    

Class 3 Northwestern District

 DistrictOverall
Brentsville0-04-2
   
   
   
   

                                          

