High school softball standings (Prince William County)

softball generic3.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Cardinal District

(Through May 9)

 District
Overall
Woodbridge3-03-0
Colgan2-14-1
Hylton1-21-2
Potomac1-21-2
Forest Park1-11-1
Gar-Field0-21-3
   

                                    Cedar Run District

 DistrictOverall
Patriot1-01-1
Osbourn Park1-01-1
Osbourn0-01-0
Unity Reed0-00-1

Battlefield

John Champe

0-1

0-1

0-2

0-1

                                                                                                                

                          Class 3 Northwestern District

 District
Overall
Brentsville 1-21-2
Manassas Park 0-30-3
   
   
   
   
   

                                                                                            

