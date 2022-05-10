lacrosse generic 3.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

CEDAR RUN DISTRICT

BOYS LACROSSE

First round

Monday, May 9

No. 4 John Champe 11, No. 5 Osbourn Park 4

No. 3 Freedom-South Riding 20, No. 6 Gainesville 2

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 11

John Champe at No. 1 Patriot, 6 p.m.

Freedom-SR at No. 2 Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Final

Friday, May 13 at highest seed

GIRLS LACROSSE

First round

Monday, May 9

No. 4 Patriot 17, No. 5 Gainesville 2

No. John Champe def. No. 6 Osbourn Park

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 11

Patriot at No. 1 Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.

John Champe at No. 2 Freedom-SR, 6 p.m.

Final

Friday, May 13 at highest seed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.