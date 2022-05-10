CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
BOYS LACROSSE
First round
Monday, May 9
No. 4 John Champe 11, No. 5 Osbourn Park 4
No. 3 Freedom-South Riding 20, No. 6 Gainesville 2
Semifinals
Wednesday, May 11
John Champe at No. 1 Patriot, 6 p.m.
Freedom-SR at No. 2 Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Final
Friday, May 13 at highest seed
GIRLS LACROSSE
First round
Monday, May 9
No. 4 Patriot 17, No. 5 Gainesville 2
No. John Champe def. No. 6 Osbourn Park
Semifinals
Wednesday, May 11
Patriot at No. 1 Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.
John Champe at No. 2 Freedom-SR, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday, May 13 at highest seed
