CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
BOYS LACROSSE
First round
Monday, May 9
No. 5 Osbourn Park at No. 4 John Champe, 7:15 p.m.
No. 6 Gainesville at No. 3 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, May 11
Osbourn Park-Osbourn winner at No. 1 Patriot, 6 p.m.
Gainesville-Freedom-SR winner at No. 2 Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Final
Friday, May 13 at highest seed
GIRLS LACROSSE
First round
Monday, May 9
No. 5 Gainesville at No. 4 Patriot, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. John Champe, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, May 11
Gainesville-Patriot winner at No. 1 Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park-John Champe winner at No. 2 Freedom-SR, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday, May 13 at highest seed
