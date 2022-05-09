lacrosse generic 3.jpg
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT

BOYS LACROSSE

First round

Monday, May 9

No. 5 Osbourn Park at No. 4 John Champe, 7:15 p.m.

No. 6 Gainesville at No. 3 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 11

Osbourn Park-Osbourn winner at No. 1 Patriot, 6 p.m.

Gainesville-Freedom-SR winner at No. 2 Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Final

Friday, May 13 at highest seed

GIRLS LACROSSE

First round

Monday, May 9

No. 5 Gainesville at No. 4 Patriot, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. John Champe, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 11

Gainesville-Patriot winner at No. 1 Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.

Osbourn Park-John Champe winner at No. 2 Freedom-SR, 6 p.m.

Final

Friday, May 13 at highest seed

