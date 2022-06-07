lacrosse generic 3.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENTS

BOYS LACROSSE

Quarterfinals

Friday, June 3

James River-Midlothian at Patriot (James River forfeited so Patriot automatically advances to the state semifinals)

Battlefield 6, Cosby 5

James Madison 10, West Potomac 9

Saturday, June 4

Yorktown 14, Lake Braddock 7

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 7

Madison at Yorktown

Battlefield at Patriot, 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday, June 11

at John Champe High School (Aldie), noon

GIRLS LACROSSE

Quarterfinals

Friday, June 3

Langley 14, Robinson 7

Battlefield 20, James River-Midlothian 3

John Champe 16, Cosby, 5

Saturday, June 4

Yorktown 10, WT Woodson 7

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 7

John Champe at Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Yorktown at Langley, 5:30 p.m.

Final

Saturday, June 11

at John Champe High School (Aldie), 2:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 7

South Lakes at Lake Braddock, 6 p.m.

Freedom-South Riding at Manchester

West Springfield at Herndon

Cosby at Colgan, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, June 10 at John Champe HS, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Final

Saturday, June 11 at John Champe HS, 12:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 7

McLean at Robinson, 6:30 p.m.

Battlefield at Cosby, 4 p.m.

Lake Braddock at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Manchester at Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, June 10 at John Champe HS, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Final

Saturday, June 11 at John Champe HS, 12:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 7

McLean at West Potomac, 7 p.m.

Colonial Forge at James River-Midlothian

Lewis at Langley, 7:30 p.m.

Landstown vs. Osbourn at Osbourn Park HS, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

June 10 at John Champe HS, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Final

June 11 at John Champe HS, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 7

Oakton at South County, 6:30 p.m.

Battlefield at Kellam, 6 p.m.

Alexandria City at Yorktown

Ocean Lakes at Patriot, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

June 10 at John Champe HS, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Final

June 11 at John Champe HS, noon

BOYS TENNIS

SINGLES

Semifinals

Friday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News

Chantilly’s Lucas Pak vs. Colgan’s Matthew Staton, 10 a.m.

Ocean Lakes’ Vincent Yi vs. Thomas Jefferson’s Madhav Samudrala, 10 a.m.

Final

Saturday, June 11 at Huntington Park, Newport News

9 a.m.

DOUBLES

Semifinals

Thursday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News

Oakton’s Tran/Lissan vs. Colgan’s Staton/Villiasmil Rodriguez, 1 p.m.

Midlothian’s Kim/Owen vs. WT Woodson’s Truong/Pathapadu, 1 p.m.

Final

Friday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News

1 p.m.

GIRLS

TEAM

Semifinals

Monday, June 6, 2022

Cosby 5, Patriot 4

Langley 5, McLean 3

Final

Thursday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News

Cosby vs. Langley, 11:00 a.m.

SINGLES

Semifinals

Friday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News

Patriot’s Maya Bravo vs. Madison’s Simone Bergeron, 10 a.m.

South County’s Kaitlyn Nguyen vs. Cosby’s Haley Glen, 10 a.m.

Final

Saturday, June 11 at Huntington Park, Newport News

9 a.m.

DOUBLES

Semifinals

Thursday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News

Patriot’s M. Bravo and I. Bravo vs. McLean’s Poescu and Martinkov, 1 p.m.

South County’s Nguyen/Wilson vs. Cosby’s Glen/Moore, 1 p.m.

Final

Friday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News

1 p.m.

CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENTS

SOFTBALL

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 7

Cave Spring at Fort Defiance

William Monroe at New Kent

Turner Ashby at Lord Botetourt

Tabb at Brentsville, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, June 10 at Spotsylvania High School, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Final

Saturday, June 11 at Spotsylvania HS, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, June 7

Lord Botetourt at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.

Meridian at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

York at Brentsville, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, June 10 at Courtland High School, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Final

Saturday, June 11 at Courtland High School, 12:30 p.m.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.