CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENTS
BOYS LACROSSE
Quarterfinals
Friday, June 3
James River-Midlothian at Patriot (James River forfeited so Patriot automatically advances to the state semifinals)
Battlefield 6, Cosby 5
James Madison 10, West Potomac 9
Saturday, June 4
Yorktown 14, Lake Braddock 7
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 7
Madison at Yorktown
Battlefield at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday, June 11
at John Champe High School (Aldie), noon
GIRLS LACROSSE
Quarterfinals
Friday, June 3
Langley 14, Robinson 7
Battlefield 20, James River-Midlothian 3
John Champe 16, Cosby, 5
Saturday, June 4
Yorktown 10, WT Woodson 7
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 7
John Champe at Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Yorktown at Langley, 5:30 p.m.
Final
Saturday, June 11
at John Champe High School (Aldie), 2:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 7
South Lakes at Lake Braddock, 6 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Manchester
West Springfield at Herndon
Cosby at Colgan, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, June 10 at John Champe HS, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Final
Saturday, June 11 at John Champe HS, 12:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 7
McLean at Robinson, 6:30 p.m.
Battlefield at Cosby, 4 p.m.
Lake Braddock at Madison, 6:30 p.m.
Manchester at Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, June 10 at John Champe HS, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Final
Saturday, June 11 at John Champe HS, 12:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 7
McLean at West Potomac, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at James River-Midlothian
Lewis at Langley, 7:30 p.m.
Landstown vs. Osbourn at Osbourn Park HS, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
June 10 at John Champe HS, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Final
June 11 at John Champe HS, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 7
Oakton at South County, 6:30 p.m.
Battlefield at Kellam, 6 p.m.
Alexandria City at Yorktown
Ocean Lakes at Patriot, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
June 10 at John Champe HS, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Final
June 11 at John Champe HS, noon
BOYS TENNIS
SINGLES
Semifinals
Friday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News
Chantilly’s Lucas Pak vs. Colgan’s Matthew Staton, 10 a.m.
Ocean Lakes’ Vincent Yi vs. Thomas Jefferson’s Madhav Samudrala, 10 a.m.
Final
Saturday, June 11 at Huntington Park, Newport News
9 a.m.
DOUBLES
Semifinals
Thursday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News
Oakton’s Tran/Lissan vs. Colgan’s Staton/Villiasmil Rodriguez, 1 p.m.
Midlothian’s Kim/Owen vs. WT Woodson’s Truong/Pathapadu, 1 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News
1 p.m.
GIRLS
TEAM
Semifinals
Monday, June 6, 2022
Cosby 5, Patriot 4
Langley 5, McLean 3
Final
Thursday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News
Cosby vs. Langley, 11:00 a.m.
SINGLES
Semifinals
Friday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News
Patriot’s Maya Bravo vs. Madison’s Simone Bergeron, 10 a.m.
South County’s Kaitlyn Nguyen vs. Cosby’s Haley Glen, 10 a.m.
Final
Saturday, June 11 at Huntington Park, Newport News
9 a.m.
DOUBLES
Semifinals
Thursday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News
Patriot’s M. Bravo and I. Bravo vs. McLean’s Poescu and Martinkov, 1 p.m.
South County’s Nguyen/Wilson vs. Cosby’s Glen/Moore, 1 p.m.
Final
Friday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News
1 p.m.
CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENTS
SOFTBALL
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 7
Cave Spring at Fort Defiance
William Monroe at New Kent
Turner Ashby at Lord Botetourt
Tabb at Brentsville, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, June 10 at Spotsylvania High School, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Final
Saturday, June 11 at Spotsylvania HS, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, June 7
Lord Botetourt at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
York at Brentsville, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, June 10 at Courtland High School, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
Final
Saturday, June 11 at Courtland High School, 12:30 p.m.
