CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENTS
BOYS LACROSSE
Final
Saturday, June 11
Madison 8, Battlefield 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
Final
Saturday, June 11
Yorktown 18, Battlefield 8
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Friday, June 10 at John Champe HS
Freedom-SR 8, Lake Braddock 6
Herndon 2, Colgan 1
Final
Saturday, June 11 at John Champe HS
Freedom-South Riding 2, Herndon 1
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
Friday, June 10 at John Champe HS
Cosby 4, McLean 3
Madison 11, Manchester 4
Final
Saturday, June 11 at John Champe High School
Madison 7, Cosby 6
BOYS SOCCER
Semifinals
June 10 at Freedom-South Riding High School
James River-Midlothian 3, McLean 2
Langley 3, Landstown 1
Final
June 11 at Freedom-South Riding High School
Langley 3, James-River Midlothian 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Semifinals
June 10 at John Champe HS
Kellam 3, South County 1
Yorktown 2, Patriot 1
Final
June 11 at Freedom-South Riding High School
Yorktown 1, Kellam 0
BOYS TENNIS
SINGLES
Semifinals
Friday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News
Colgan’s Matthew Staton advances to final after Chantilly’s Lucas Pak's officially withdrew
W.T. Woodson's Vincent Truong def. Ocean Lakes' Vincent Yi, 6-0, 6-0
Final
Saturday, June 11 at Huntington Park, Newport News
Staton def. Truong, 6-0, 6-2
DOUBLES
Semifinals
Thursday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News
Colgan’s Staton/Villiasmil Rodriguez def. Oakton’s Tran/Lissan 7-6 (7-4), 6-4
WT Woodson’s Truong/Pathapadu def. Midlothian’s Kim/Owen, 6-1, 6-2
Final
Friday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News
WT Woodson def. Colgan, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENTS
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
Friday, June 10 at Spotsylvania High School
New Kent 2, Fort Defiance 0
Lord Botetourt 3, Brentsville 1
Final
Saturday, June 11 at Spotsylvania HS
New Kent 3, Lord Botetourt 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Semifinals
Friday, June 10 at Courtland High School
Lafayette 4, Lord Botetourt 1
Hidden Valley 1, Brentsville 0 2(OT)
Final
Saturday, June 11 at Courtland High School
Lafayette 5, Hidden Valley 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.