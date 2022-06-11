lacrosse generic 3.jpg
CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENTS

BOYS LACROSSE

Final

Saturday, June 11

Madison 8, Battlefield 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Final

Saturday, June 11

Yorktown 18, Battlefield 8

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Friday, June 10 at John Champe HS

Freedom-SR 8, Lake Braddock 6

Herndon 2, Colgan 1

Final

Saturday, June 11 at John Champe HS

Freedom-South Riding 2, Herndon 1

SOFTBALL

Semifinals

Friday, June 10 at John Champe HS

Cosby 4, McLean 3

Madison 11, Manchester 4

Final

Saturday, June 11 at John Champe High School

Madison 7, Cosby 6

BOYS SOCCER

Semifinals

June 10 at Freedom-South Riding High School

James River-Midlothian 3, McLean 2

Langley 3, Landstown 1

Final

June 11 at Freedom-South Riding High School

Langley 3, James-River Midlothian 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Semifinals

June 10 at John Champe HS

Kellam 3, South County 1

Yorktown 2, Patriot 1

Final

June 11 at Freedom-South Riding High School

Yorktown 1, Kellam 0

BOYS TENNIS

SINGLES

Semifinals

Friday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News

Colgan’s Matthew Staton advances to final after Chantilly’s Lucas Pak's officially withdrew

W.T. Woodson's Vincent Truong def. Ocean Lakes' Vincent Yi, 6-0, 6-0

Final

Saturday, June 11 at Huntington Park, Newport News

Staton def. Truong, 6-0, 6-2

DOUBLES

Semifinals

Thursday, June 9 at Huntington Park, Newport News

Colgan’s Staton/Villiasmil Rodriguez def. Oakton’s Tran/Lissan 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

WT Woodson’s Truong/Pathapadu def. Midlothian’s Kim/Owen, 6-1, 6-2

Final

Friday, June 10 at Huntington Park, Newport News

WT Woodson def. Colgan, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENTS

SOFTBALL

Semifinals

Friday, June 10 at Spotsylvania High School

New Kent 2, Fort Defiance 0

Lord Botetourt 3, Brentsville 1

Final

Saturday, June 11 at Spotsylvania HS

New Kent 3, Lord Botetourt 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Semifinals

Friday, June 10 at Courtland High School

Lafayette 4, Lord Botetourt 1

Hidden Valley 1, Brentsville 0 2(OT)

Final

Saturday, June 11 at Courtland High School

Lafayette 5, Hidden Valley 0

 

