baseball generic2.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENTS

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Madison at Lake Braddock, 6 p.m.

Cosby at Colgan, 6 p.m.

Final

Saturday, June 26

BOYS LACROSSE

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Battlefield at Cosby, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Robinson-West Potomac winner

Final

Saturday, June 26

At Battlefield-Cosby winner

BOYS SOCCER

Semifinals

Monday, June 21

Hylton 4, Cosby 3

Yorktown 3, West Springfield 1

Final

Wednesday, June 23

Yorktown at Hylton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Semifinals

Monday, June 21

Patriot 1, Cosby 0

South County 2, McLean 0

Final

Wednesday, June 23

South County at Patriot, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday, June 22

Osbourn Park at Cosby, 4 p.m.

Washington-Liberty at South County, 6 p.m.

Final

Saturday, June 26

At winner of Osbourn Park-Cosby

