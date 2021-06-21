CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENTS
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Madison at Lake Braddock, 6 p.m.
Cosby at Colgan, 6 p.m.
Final
Saturday, June 26
BOYS LACROSSE
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Battlefield at Cosby, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Robinson-West Potomac winner
Final
Saturday, June 26
At Battlefield-Cosby winner
BOYS SOCCER
Semifinals
Monday, June 21
Cosby at Hylton, 6 p.m.
West Springfield at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, June 23
At Cosby-Hylton winner
GIRLS SOCCER
Semifinals
Monday, June 21
Cosby at Patriot, 6 p.m.
South County at McLean, 7 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, June 23
At Cosby-Patriot winner
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 22
Osbourn Park at Cosby, 4 p.m.
Washington-Liberty at South County, 6 p.m.
Final
Saturday, June 26
At winner of Osbourn Park-Cosby
