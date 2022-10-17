CARDINAL DISTRICT
FIELD HOCKEY
First round
Monday, Oct. 17
No. 5 Potomac at No. 4 Hylton, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 18
No. 3 Woodbridge at No. 2 Forest Park, 6 p.m.
Potomac-Hylton winner at No. 1 Colgan, 6 p.m.
Final
Thursday, Oct. 20
6 p.m. at highest seed
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
FIELD HOCKEY
First round
Tuesday, Oct. 18
No. 5 Unity Reed at No. 4 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. 3 John Champe, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, Oct. 20
Unity Reed-Freedom-South Riding winner at No. 1 Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Osbourn Park-John Champe winner at No. 2 Patriot, 6 p.m.
Final
Tuesday, Oct. 25
At highest seed, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
First round
Thursday, Oct. 20
No. 5 John Champe at No. 4 Gainesville, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. 3 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, Oct. 25
John Champe-Gainesville at No. 1 Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park-Freedom-South Riding at No. 2 Patriot, 7 p.m.
Final
Thursday, Oct. 27
At higher seed, 7 p.m.
