volleyball generic.JPG
David Fawcett

CLASS 6

STATE TOURNAMENT

VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 16

Kellam 3, Massaponax 0

Battlefield 3, Ocean Lakes 0

W.T. Woodson 3, South Lakes

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Kellam 3, Battlefield 1

W.T. Woodson 3, Washington-Liberty 0

Final

Friday, Nov. 22 at the Siegel Center, Richmond

Kellam vs. W.T. Woodson, 8 p.m.

CLASS 5

STATE TOURNAMENT

VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 16

North Stafford 3, Stone Bridge 0

Briar Woods 3, Albemarle 0

First Colonial 3, Atlee 1

Frank Cox 3, Mills Godwin 0

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Frank Cox 3, First Colonial 1

North Stafford 3, Briar Woods 2

Final

Friday, Nov. 22 at the Siegel Center, Richmond

North Stafford vs. Frank Cox, 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.