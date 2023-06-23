Usually when someone receives a high school coach of the year award, it’s for two reasons. Either the coach’s team finished in first place or the coach oversaw a substantial improvement in the team’s win total.
Bryan Contino checked neither box this season. In his first year as Manassas Park High School’s head baseball coach, the 28-year-old went 0-17 in games, which were typically decided by lopsided outcomes.
But when the Class 3 Northwestern District coaches met via Zoom on June 7 to determine their coach of the year along with the all-district team, they bucked convention.
All knew the challenges Contino faced in leading a program short on experience and numbers. And they also knew first-hand how he continued to coach his players to the end even though they were outscored by a total of 381-51.
So as they openly discussed candidates, a consensus quickly built.
“We, as the district coaches, thought that Bryan did a great job keeping all of his players interested in baseball even when they struggled,” said Brentsville’s Brian Knight. “He was very patient and stayed positive with all his players. I noticed they had improved so much when we played them in the season finale. He kept them playing hard all season long and they never gave up.”
Initially, the coaches selected Contino and Knight as co-coaches of the year. But afterward, Knight had second thoughts about that decision. So the next morning, he emailed the district’s other baseball coaches and said Contino earned the award himself. No one disagreed.
The recognition surprised Contino. He voted for Knight because the Tigers won the district. But he appreciated the gesture.
“At first, I thought maybe it was done out of pity,” Contino. “And maybe there is some of that. But it was really about them knowing what I’m doing and that I didn’t give up.”
Contino had no time to kick back and let the game run its course. There was too much to do, things that most high school coaches rightfully assume their players know at this point in their careers.
He had to remind batters that three strikes equal an out. Or that four balls means a walk.
“To use a baseball reference, we’re playing teams that are on a big diamond starting at third base ready to go home,” Contino said. “We’re on a little diamond starting at home plate.”
When he applied for the head coaching job after spending the 2022 season as an assistant, people around him kept asking him the same question: Did he understand what he was getting into?
Contino knew baseball. He earned all-district honors as a pitcher and utility player at Dumont High School in New Jersey and went on to play at McDaniel College in Maryland.
But Manassas Park’s situation would test any coach’s resolve. The Cougars last posted a winning season in 2011 and did not field any teams in 2021.
Contino admits the lack of interest and baseball knowledge shocked him. He expected around 25 players to come out. Instead, he started the season with 14 and finished with 11.
But the special education teacher still saw an opportunity to make a difference. He wanted to provide stability to kids who kept seeing teachers and coaches come and go with high frequency.
So when parents started asking him five games into the season whether he planned to come back next year, Contino knew the answer.
“These kids were not getting the consistency from teachers,” Contino, who came to the area with his fiancée, Osbourn graduate Roxana Aviles, whom he met at McDaniel. “It’s the whole profession. It’s a rotating door. I learned from my dad you have to be dependable.”
The disparity in skill level forced Contino and his assistant coaches to make certain concessions.
If an opponent led by a wide margin and the game was dragging on, he’d meet with the team’s other coach to remedy the situation. The other coach suggested his runner take a bigger lead off from first. That way the runner could be picked off easier by Manassas Park for a quick out and move the game along.
It was an unusual approach, but then this was an unusual circumstance.
Still, Manassas Park experienced positive moments. Not every game finished in five innings due to the 10-run mercy run.
Contino also took pride in seeing his players develop, none bigger than freshman Wesley Howell Jr. Howell had played only one year of baseball before this season and had dealt with off-field adversity in his young life.
But Howell craved improvement. Whatever Contino taught him, Howell absorbed. Howell ended up hitting .350, breaking up a couple of no-hitters and going 4 for 4 in one game from the plate.
Howell even took a leadership role to make sure his teammates kept their heads up in the face of defeat. He saw the progress and most of all a brighter future.
“He said, ‘As long as he’s here, I’m here,’” Contino said. “So let’s get at it.”
Contino can’t wait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.