The Ryland Strong Foundation is the recipient for proceeds raised from this year’s Hoops Fest.

The foundation was formed in honor of Ryland Harris, a 17-year-old Brentsville High School student who died from brain cancer Sept. 15, 2021. Harris wrestled and played football and baseball. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in spring, 2020.

For an event-record seventh time, Gar-Field High School will host Hoops Fest March 16. This is the 25th Hoops Fest and the last one produced by InsideNoVa.

Hoops Fest brings together the top high school boys and girls basketball players from Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to compete in the boys and girls 3-point shootout, two-ball and the slam dunk.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for this year's event with the festivities starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. All tickets must be purchased online through Gar-Field High School athletics.

Hoops Fest 25 was originally scheduled for March 26, 2020 at Osbourn Park High School. But the event was cancelled that year and in 2021 due to the pandemic.

In 24 years, Hoops Fest has totaled $173,008 for families in need.

The last Hoops Fest was held at Hylton High School, where $11,681 was raised for the family of Marine Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Herrmann, a former football and baseball player at Hylton. Lt. Col. Herrmann was one of five Marines who died during a routine training exercise Dec. 6, 2018 when an F/A 18 Hornet fighter and a KC-130 refueling plane crashed 200 miles off the coast of Japan.