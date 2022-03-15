0315 HOOPSFEST06

Christ Chapel's Stephen Brown competes in the boys 3-point shootout taking first place at Hoops Fest 17 at Hylton High School in Woodbridge, Va on Friday, March 9, 2012. (Jeff Mankie/News & Messenger)

 Jeff Mankie

3: The number of times Christ Chapel, Hylton and Potomac have won the boys 3-point title (most of any school)

4: The number of times Osbourn Park and Forest Park have won the two-ball title (most of any school)

7: The number of times Gar-Field has hosted Hoops Fest (the most of any school)

8: The number of times Forest Park has won the girls 3-point competition (most of any school)

9: The number of slam-dunk champions from Potomac (most of any school)

$13,100: The amount of money raised at Hoops Fest XVI in 2011 for Josh Himan. That is a record total for Hoops Fest.

Did you know? Former NBA point guard Kendall Marshall is the youngest Hoops Fest participant. He competed in the two-ball competition as an Evangel sixth grader in 2003. He and teammate Ashleey Stevens won the title.

