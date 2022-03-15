3: The number of times Christ Chapel, Hylton and Potomac have won the boys 3-point title (most of any school)
4: The number of times Osbourn Park and Forest Park have won the two-ball title (most of any school)
7: The number of times Gar-Field has hosted Hoops Fest (the most of any school)
8: The number of times Forest Park has won the girls 3-point competition (most of any school)
9: The number of slam-dunk champions from Potomac (most of any school)
$13,100: The amount of money raised at Hoops Fest XVI in 2011 for Josh Himan. That is a record total for Hoops Fest.
Did you know? Former NBA point guard Kendall Marshall is the youngest Hoops Fest participant. He competed in the two-ball competition as an Evangel sixth grader in 2003. He and teammate Ashleey Stevens won the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.