After 25 events full of excitement and fun, Hoops Fest went out with an emphatic roar from an enthusiastic crowd as Hylton’s Rodney Johnson showed off spectacular dunking prowess in each round of the slam dunk contest Wednesday night at Gar-Field High School.
Johnson, a late addition to the field, came through with three well-executed dunks in the preliminary round, including a rim-rattling tomahawk dunk that sent the judges’ table and the large crowd assembled as well as the other participants into a frenzy.
In many ways, the final Hoops Fest sponsored by InsideNoVa was one of the best, from a competitive and well-executed two-ball challenge to two remarkable three-point contests that also drew raucous cheers from the crowd.
More importantly Hoops Fest, which raised more than $170,000 during its 25-event history, raised at least $8,000 for the Ryland Strong Foundation and the family of Ryland Harris, a former Brentsville three-sport athlete, who passed away from brain cancer Sept. 15, 2021.
Johnson, who was in the three-person final with Potomac’s Frankie Lee and Woodbridge’s Michael Cooper, said he knew he had to try for creativity in the final round, but that it was difficult because some of the most creative dunks had taken place during the preliminary round.
“It was definitely tough, but a lot of my friends and teammates just kept giving me ideas and I used them,” Johnson said. “I didn’t want to repeat the same [types of] dunks. You can even ask my friend [and teammate] Kelby [Garnett]. I told him I wanted to do the lob between the legs, but then Mike [Cooper] and his friend Christian [Blaine] did it, so then I had to change the plans. I just had to execute my dunks.”
Johnson, who went last by virtue of having the highest overall point total of all three dunks in the preliminary round, said that was an advantage.
“When I saw so many others missing their dunks, or that the ones they made weren’t very hard, I just knew I had to make the dunks,” Johnson said. “It feels surreal to be the final slam dunk champion. I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet.”
Johnson, who pulled off a perfect 40 dunk from the four judges in the preliminary round, came through with three consistent dunks (totaling 37, 38, and 39 respectively) in the final round to overcome two 40-point dunks by Cooper. Unfortunately for the Woodbridge senior, his second dunk was missed, so although his effort and form were fun to watch, he received a 29 from the judges, all of whom were either former Hoops Fest charity recipients (Josh Himan and Lee Thompson Jr.) or representatives of former Hoops Fest champions (Shannon and Brandon Nuzum for their son Trevor Blake, who died in 2013 of cancer) and Johnson’s consistent scores prevailed.
The competitive dunk contest capped off an exciting and often competitive night, with the two-ball contest providing the final thrill of Battlefield Bryce Hammersley’s standout career. Hammersley teamed with Reese Burch to tally 63 points in the preliminary, finishing second to Brentsville’s Alden Yergey and Trey Moore.
But in the final round, the Battlefield duo rode the hot long-range shooting of Reese to a finals win, tallying 69 points to Yergey-Moore’s 42.
Reese said she and Hammersley didn’t have a lot of time to practice together before taking part in the two-ball competition.
“I thought of doing this so last minute, we didn’t [get a lot of time to prepare],” Reese said. “But we won, so that’s great,” a beaming Reese said. “We knew that six points was the most we could get on one shot, so I feel like we just tried to shoot the short ones and then hit the threes [shots from usual three-point range that are worth six points each in the two-ball contest) as best as we could.”
Hammersley said the team didn’t have a specific strategy, but once it became clear Burch found her rhythm from long-range, including the six-point shots from behind the arc in the two-ball competition, he just keep giving her the ball.
“I just gave Reese the ball and it went in,” Hammersley joked. “Seriously, it feels very good to win on the last time I will put on this uniform [pointing to the Battlefield on his chest], so it’s awesome.”
Two riveting performances were turned in during the three-pointer competition. Osbourn Park senior Hailey Kellogg won the girls competition after wowing the crowd with a 16-point first round that included three treys in a row during the final rack.
In the finals against Gainesville’s Madison McKenzie, Kellogg scored two threes from each of the first two racks, three treys in a row from the top of the key including the proverbial “money ball” that was worth an extra point, and two in the final rack for a total of 10 points to McKenzie’s 8.
“There’s a lot of great shooters in here, so it feels good to be the last girls’ [three-point contest] one ever,” Kellogg said. “[In the finals], you’ve been sitting around and the pressure is building, so [winning] comes down to a mental game you play with yourself.”
Meanwhile, Osbourn’s Tey Barbour and Christ Chapel’s Samuel Neaves put on a spectacular show in the boys’ three-point battle. In the first round, Neaves scored 16 points, but Barbour tallied 25, including making 7 of his final 8 shots.
In the finals, Neaves again tallied 16 points after sinking 4 of 5 treys on the next-to-last rack, while Barbour was consistent on just about every rack, sinking three three-pointers in the first two racks, four in the center rack, two in the penultimate rack, and three in the final rack for a total of 18.
Barbour said the crowd’s energy propelled him a bit.
“I was nervous in the beginning, but once I started making shots, I heard the crowd and that helped me relax,” Barbour said. “[When I got into rhythm] it was all muscle memory at that point.”
A couple touching moments occurred in the bittersweet Hoops Fest finale.
First of all, Ryland Harris’ father Gabe addressed the crowd and told those in attendance not to take anything for granted.
“We would love for Ryland to have been able to be here tonight,” Harris said, his voice breaking, which prompted a standing ovation from those in attendance. “To the parents here tonight, hug your children. To the athletes here, don’t take anything for granted and have fun.”
The other touching moment occurred moments after Johnson won the slam dunk title. While holding the trophy aloft, Johnson said he was dedicating the trophy to Ryland Harris.
“All of the participants were talking about it,” Johnson said. “It’s really sad what happened, but it’s great to be able to have this chance and raise money for his family. I definitely dedicate this trophy to him.”
