Dianne Braley will be the recipient of proceeds raised from this year’s Hoops Fest. Braley, the mother of Osbourn Park senior baseball player Jack Braley, is battling Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer.
Osbourn Park will host Hoops Fest 25 March 26 in what will be the last Hoops Fest produced by InsideNoVa.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for this year's event with the festivities starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased in advance at https://insidenovatix.com/events/hoops-fest-xxv-3-26-2020.
If you are unable to attend, but would like to donate money to Dianne Braley, please send checks to the attention of OPHS Athletic Booster Club at the following address: Osbourn Park High School, 8909 Euclid Ave, Manassas, VA 20111. Write Hoops Fest 25 on the memo line and make the checks out to OPHS ABC.
In 24 years, Hoops Fest has totaled $173,008 for families in need.
Hoops Fest 24 was held at Hylton High School, where $11,681 was raised for the family of Marine Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Herrmann, a former football and baseball player at Hylton. Lt. Col. Herrmann was one of five Marines who died during a routine training exercise Dec. 6, 2018 when an F/A 18 Hornet fighter and a KC-130 refueling plane crashed 200 miles off the coast of Japan.
This is the second time Osbourn Park has hosted Hoops Fest. The first was in 2007.
Three of the four defending champions are back. Colgan’s Josie Rodas will go for her third girls 3-point title. If she wins, Rodas will tie Woodbridge graduate Hanna Oliver for most championships in that event.
Osbourn Park’s Maddie Scarborough and Ethan Wilson return as the two-time 2-ball champions. If Scarborough and Wilson win, they will give Osbourn Park the most 2-ball titles in the event’s history. The Yellow Jackets are tied with Forest Park with four apiece.
Wilson will defend his boys 3-point championship.
Billy Fields, Osbourn Park’s all-time leading scorer, Mike Ploger, a 2009 Osbourn Park graduate who is the Washington Nationals in-game host, Josh Himan, a Hylton graduate and charity recipient for Hoops Fest XVI in 2011, and Woodbridge graduate Lee Thompson Jr., the first Hoops Fest charity recipient in 1996, are slated to serve as slam-dunk judges.
