With Hoops Fest XXV March 16 at Gar-Field being the last one sponsored by InsideNoVa, here is a look at previous winners and charity recipients over the years:

1996 | Hoops Fest I

Where: Woodbridge High School

Attendance: 1,000

Charity: Lee Thompson Jr.

Money raised: $4,000

Boys 3-point champ: Robert Hall, Potomac

Girls 3-point champ: Emily Faught, Gar-Field

Slam dunk champ: Tony Bazemore, North Stafford

Hoops Fest 25 HOOPS FEST 25 WHEN: Wednesday, March 16, Gar-Field High School

TIME: Event starts at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. All spectators must enter through Door 8, which is on the football field side of the school.

TICKETS: $10 and can be purchased at Gar-Field High School’s athletic website at https://bit.ly/3vg3kxd

TO BENEFIT: All proceeds will go to the Ryland Strong Foundation

All proceeds will go to the Ryland Strong Foundation NO BAG POLICY: Per Prince William County School rules, there is a no bag policy for all spectators, including backpacks, purses, fanny packs, etc. Clear bags are allowed for use as a diaper or medical bag and are subject to search.

1997 | Hoops Fest II

Where: Potomac High School

Attendance: 1,500

Charity: The Dillard family

Money raised: $5,000

Boys 3-point champ: B.J. Johnson, Hylton

Girls 3-point champ: Virginia Meyers, Potomac

Girls buzzer beater champ: Kristen Shaffer, Hylton

Boys buzzer beater champ: Jeremy Barnes, Stonewall

Slam dunk champ: Clarence Hogan, Brentsville

1998 | Hoops Fest III

Where: Hylton High School

Attendance: 2,300

Charity: Daryl White

Money raised: $9,000

Boys 3-point champ: Tommy Adams, Hylton

Girls 3-point champ: Shanna Johnson, Osbourn

2-Ball Champs: Bryan Edgar and Megan Patrick, Emmanuel

Slam dunk champ: Tommy Adams, Hylton

1999 | Hoops Fest IV

Where: Gar-Field High School

Attendance: 1,700

Charity: Kristie Reed and Janet Nielsen

Money raised: $7,700

Boys 3-point champ: Brett Lively, Stafford

Girls 3-point champ: Lauren Milburn, Hylton

2-Ball Champs: Tim Tryon and Abbey Cunningham, Brooke Point

Slam dunk champ: Sherman Rivers, Potomac

2000 | Hoops Fest V

Where: Woodbridge High School

Attendance: 1,800

Charity: The family of Natalie Giles Davis

Money raised: $6,900

Boys 3-point champ: Maurice Watkins, Woodbridge

Girls 3-point champ: Jen Fenner, Osbourn

2-Ball Champs: Jacob Garner and Angie Simms, Woodbridge

Slam dunk champ: Andre Sims, Potomac

2001 | Hoops Fest VI

Where: Potomac High School

Attendance: 1,200

Charity: Families of Emily Winkler and Charlie Weller

Money raised: $5,000

Boys 3-point champ: Tim Pedersen, Brooke Point

Girls 3-point champ: Whitney French, Forest Park

2-Ball champs: Shane Staples and Liz Mumley, Woodbridge

Slam dunk champ: Mike Harpine, Potomac

2002 | Hoops Fest VII

Where: Hylton High School

Attendance: 1,816

Charity: Kierston Scott and her family

Money raised: $9,500

Boys 3-point champ: Blake Willis, Stafford

Girls 3-point champ: Whitney French, Forest Park

2-Ball champs: Matt Parriott and Elena Jones, Seton

Slam dunk champ: Ahmad Brooks, Hylton

2003 | Hoops Fest VIII

Where: Gar-Field High School

Attendance: 1,800

Charity: Ali Mohamed

Money raised: $9,561.75

Boys 3-point champ: Steve Miller, Stafford

Girls 3-point champ: Tierra Bumbrey, North Stafford

2-Ball champs: Kendall Marshall and Ashleey Stevens, Evangel

Slam dunk champ: Adam Hinton-Moore, Osbourn Park

2004 | Hoops Fest IX

Where: Forest Park High School

Attendance: 1,750

Charity: Kaylee Strong

Money raised: $8,533.75

Boys 3-point champ: Joey Daniel, Seton

Girls 3-point champ: Tabitha White, Manassas Park

2-Ball champs: D’Juan Tucker and Keisha Valentine, Forest Park

Slam dunk champ: Jason Flagler, Potomac

2005 | Hoops Fest X

Where: Freedom High School

Attendance: 1,655

Charity: Kara Tye-Johnston

Money raised: $9,747.52

Boys 3-point champ: Matt August, Brentsville

Girls 3-point champ: Ashleigh Braxton, Forest Park

2-Ball champs: Tim Gregory, Tameka Hearn, Brooke Point

Slam dunk champ: DeRalle Piersall, Potomac

2006 | Hoops Fest XI

Where: Potomac High School

Attendance: 1,200

Charity: William Galambos

Money raised: $5,600

Boys 3-point champ: Eric Hayes, Potomac

Girls 3-point champ: Lauren Firich, Gar-Field

2-Ball champs: Maryellen Derenda and Marcus Short, Osbourn Park; Monica Wright and Chris Baynham, Forest Park

Slam dunk champ: Deonta Hylton, Woodbridge

2007 | Hoops Fest XII

Where: Osbourn Park High School

Attendance: 1,300

Charity: Jennifer Hedrick

Money raised: $6.500

Boys 3-point champ: T.J. Sampson, Potomac

Girls 3-point champ: Candice Drakeford, Forest Park

2-Ball champs: Jenell Howard and De’Cedric Loveless, Forest Park

Slam dunk champ: Donald Vaughn, Potomac

2008 | Hoops Fest XIII

Where: Gar-Field High School

Attendance: 1,766

Charity: The Perez family

Money raised: $8,830

Boys 3-point champ: Graham Greening, Forest Park

Girls 3-point champ: Alison Firich, Gar-Field

2-Ball champs: Leanne Breeden and Alonzo Miller, Manassas Park

Slam dunk champ: Donald Vaughn, Potomac

2009 | Hoops Fest XIV

Where: Potomac High School

Charity: The Mellott family

Money raised: $9,200

Boys 3-point champ: Carlton Johnson, Hylton

Girls 3-point champ: Chanel Shands, Forest Park

2-Ball champs: Darrell Patterson and Shernetta Boyd, Hylton

Slam dunk champ: Charles Shedrick, Potomac

2010 | Hoops Fest XV

Where: Gar-Field High School

Charity: The Johnson family

Money raised: $2,000

Boys 3-point champ: Kris Spicer, Quantico

Girls 3-point champ: Chanel Shands, Forest Park

2-Ball champs: Deonte Hallums and Briana Nottingham, Woodbridge

Slam dunk champ: Jeremiah Johnson, Gar-Field

2011 | Hoops Fest XVI

Where: Hylton High School

Charity: Josh Himan

Money raised: $13,100

Boys 3-point champ: Stephen Brown, Christ Chapel

Girls 3-point champ: Sydney White, Hylton

2-Ball champs: Daniel Brent and Emma Kruse, Forest Park

Slam dunk champ: Kendall Hargrove, Hylton

2012 | Hoops Fest XVII

Where: Hylton High School

Charity: Trevor Blake

Money raised: $7,889.97

Boys 3-point champ: Stephen Brown, Christ Chapel

Girls 3-point champ: Lexi Carpenter, Forest Park

2-Ball champs: Alexis Carter and Neil Rosenberg, Osbourn Park

Slam dunk champ: J.R. Washington, Stonewall Jackson

2013 | Hoops Fest XVIII

Where: Freedom High School

Attendance: 1,230

Charity: Family of Chris Yung

Money raised: $5,270

Boys 3-point champ: Douglas Leonard, Manassas Park

Girls 3-point champ: Annalea Roeske, Forest Park

2-Ball champs: Mustafa Ali and Danielle Burns, Stonewall Jackson

Slam dunk champ: J.R. Washington, Stonewall Jackson

2014 | Hoops Fest XIX

Where: Gar-Field High School

Attendance: 1,000

Charity: Devin'N Pender and his family

Money raised: $5,000

Boys 3-point champ: James West IV, Freedom

Girls 3-point champ: Hanna Oliver, Woodbridge

2-Ball champs: Justin Vargo and Bailey Dufrene, Osbourn

Slam dunk champ: Randy Haynes, Potomac

2015 | Hoops Fest XX

Where: Potomac High School

Attendance: 500

Charity: Isla Lucks and her family

Money raised: $9,815

Boys 3-point champ: Brandon Edmond, John Paul

Girls 3-point champ: Hanna Oliver, Woodbridge

2-Ball champs: Ada Stanley and Ryan Rivenburg, Brentsville

Slam dunk champ: Silas Dzansi, Hylton

2016 | Hoops Fest XXI

Where: Hylton High School

Attendance: 636

Charity: Ayza Qamar and her family

Money raised: $5,880

Boys 3-point champ: Vernon Kirby, Battlefield

Girls 3-point champ: Ahlia Moone, Battlefield

2-Ball champs: Taylor Baltimore and Brayden Gault, Battlefield

Slam dunk champ: Ibrahim Kamara, Woodbridge

2017 | Hoops Fest XXII

Where: Gar-Field High School

Attendance: 500

Charity: Kojo Bonsu

Money raised: $4,300

Boys 3-point champ: Dominic Braswell, Freedom

Girls 3-point champ: Hanna Oliver, Woodbridge

2-Ball champs: Danielle Harrington and Brayden Gault, Battlefield

Slam dunk champ: Kaeleb Carter, Colgan

2018 | Hoops Fest XXIII

Where: Woodbridge High School

Attendance: 500

Charity: Andrie Castro Medrano

Money raised: $3,400

Boys 3-point champ: Evan Makle, Christ Chapel

Girls 3-point champ: Josie Rodas, Hylton

2-Ball champs: Maddie Scarborough and Ethan Wilson, Osbourn Park

Slam dunk champ: Will Bounds, Battlefield

2019 | Hoops Fest XXIV

Where: Hylton High School

Attendance: 650

Charity: The family of Kevin Herrmann

Money raised: $11,681

Boys 3-point champ: Ethan Wilson, Osbourn Park

Girls 3-point champ: Josie Rodas, Evangel

2-Ball champs: Maddie Scarborough and Ethan Wilson, Osbourn Park

Slam dunk champ: Isaiah Folkes, Stonewall Jackson