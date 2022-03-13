With Hoops Fest XXV March 16 at Gar-Field being the last one sponsored by InsideNoVa, here is a look at previous winners and charity recipients over the years:
1996 | Hoops Fest I
Where: Woodbridge High School
Attendance: 1,000
Charity: Lee Thompson Jr.
Money raised: $4,000
Boys 3-point champ: Robert Hall, Potomac
Girls 3-point champ: Emily Faught, Gar-Field
Slam dunk champ: Tony Bazemore, North Stafford
1997 | Hoops Fest II
Where: Potomac High School
Attendance: 1,500
Charity: The Dillard family
Money raised: $5,000
Boys 3-point champ: B.J. Johnson, Hylton
Girls 3-point champ: Virginia Meyers, Potomac
Girls buzzer beater champ: Kristen Shaffer, Hylton
Boys buzzer beater champ: Jeremy Barnes, Stonewall
Slam dunk champ: Clarence Hogan, Brentsville
1998 | Hoops Fest III
Where: Hylton High School
Attendance: 2,300
Charity: Daryl White
Money raised: $9,000
Boys 3-point champ: Tommy Adams, Hylton
Girls 3-point champ: Shanna Johnson, Osbourn
2-Ball Champs: Bryan Edgar and Megan Patrick, Emmanuel
Slam dunk champ: Tommy Adams, Hylton
1999 | Hoops Fest IV
Where: Gar-Field High School
Attendance: 1,700
Charity: Kristie Reed and Janet Nielsen
Money raised: $7,700
Boys 3-point champ: Brett Lively, Stafford
Girls 3-point champ: Lauren Milburn, Hylton
2-Ball Champs: Tim Tryon and Abbey Cunningham, Brooke Point
Slam dunk champ: Sherman Rivers, Potomac
2000 | Hoops Fest V
Where: Woodbridge High School
Attendance: 1,800
Charity: The family of Natalie Giles Davis
Money raised: $6,900
Boys 3-point champ: Maurice Watkins, Woodbridge
Girls 3-point champ: Jen Fenner, Osbourn
2-Ball Champs: Jacob Garner and Angie Simms, Woodbridge
Slam dunk champ: Andre Sims, Potomac
2001 | Hoops Fest VI
Where: Potomac High School
Attendance: 1,200
Charity: Families of Emily Winkler and Charlie Weller
Money raised: $5,000
Boys 3-point champ: Tim Pedersen, Brooke Point
Girls 3-point champ: Whitney French, Forest Park
2-Ball champs: Shane Staples and Liz Mumley, Woodbridge
Slam dunk champ: Mike Harpine, Potomac
2002 | Hoops Fest VII
Where: Hylton High School
Attendance: 1,816
Charity: Kierston Scott and her family
Money raised: $9,500
Boys 3-point champ: Blake Willis, Stafford
Girls 3-point champ: Whitney French, Forest Park
2-Ball champs: Matt Parriott and Elena Jones, Seton
Slam dunk champ: Ahmad Brooks, Hylton
2003 | Hoops Fest VIII
Where: Gar-Field High School
Attendance: 1,800
Charity: Ali Mohamed
Money raised: $9,561.75
Boys 3-point champ: Steve Miller, Stafford
Girls 3-point champ: Tierra Bumbrey, North Stafford
2-Ball champs: Kendall Marshall and Ashleey Stevens, Evangel
Slam dunk champ: Adam Hinton-Moore, Osbourn Park
2004 | Hoops Fest IX
Where: Forest Park High School
Attendance: 1,750
Charity: Kaylee Strong
Money raised: $8,533.75
Boys 3-point champ: Joey Daniel, Seton
Girls 3-point champ: Tabitha White, Manassas Park
2-Ball champs: D’Juan Tucker and Keisha Valentine, Forest Park
Slam dunk champ: Jason Flagler, Potomac
2005 | Hoops Fest X
Where: Freedom High School
Attendance: 1,655
Charity: Kara Tye-Johnston
Money raised: $9,747.52
Boys 3-point champ: Matt August, Brentsville
Girls 3-point champ: Ashleigh Braxton, Forest Park
2-Ball champs: Tim Gregory, Tameka Hearn, Brooke Point
Slam dunk champ: DeRalle Piersall, Potomac
2006 | Hoops Fest XI
Where: Potomac High School
Attendance: 1,200
Charity: William Galambos
Money raised: $5,600
Boys 3-point champ: Eric Hayes, Potomac
Girls 3-point champ: Lauren Firich, Gar-Field
2-Ball champs: Maryellen Derenda and Marcus Short, Osbourn Park; Monica Wright and Chris Baynham, Forest Park
Slam dunk champ: Deonta Hylton, Woodbridge
2007 | Hoops Fest XII
Where: Osbourn Park High School
Attendance: 1,300
Charity: Jennifer Hedrick
Money raised: $6.500
Boys 3-point champ: T.J. Sampson, Potomac
Girls 3-point champ: Candice Drakeford, Forest Park
2-Ball champs: Jenell Howard and De’Cedric Loveless, Forest Park
Slam dunk champ: Donald Vaughn, Potomac
2008 | Hoops Fest XIII
Where: Gar-Field High School
Attendance: 1,766
Charity: The Perez family
Money raised: $8,830
Boys 3-point champ: Graham Greening, Forest Park
Girls 3-point champ: Alison Firich, Gar-Field
2-Ball champs: Leanne Breeden and Alonzo Miller, Manassas Park
Slam dunk champ: Donald Vaughn, Potomac
2009 | Hoops Fest XIV
Where: Potomac High School
Charity: The Mellott family
Money raised: $9,200
Boys 3-point champ: Carlton Johnson, Hylton
Girls 3-point champ: Chanel Shands, Forest Park
2-Ball champs: Darrell Patterson and Shernetta Boyd, Hylton
Slam dunk champ: Charles Shedrick, Potomac
2010 | Hoops Fest XV
Where: Gar-Field High School
Charity: The Johnson family
Money raised: $2,000
Boys 3-point champ: Kris Spicer, Quantico
Girls 3-point champ: Chanel Shands, Forest Park
2-Ball champs: Deonte Hallums and Briana Nottingham, Woodbridge
Slam dunk champ: Jeremiah Johnson, Gar-Field
2011 | Hoops Fest XVI
Where: Hylton High School
Charity: Josh Himan
Money raised: $13,100
Boys 3-point champ: Stephen Brown, Christ Chapel
Girls 3-point champ: Sydney White, Hylton
2-Ball champs: Daniel Brent and Emma Kruse, Forest Park
Slam dunk champ: Kendall Hargrove, Hylton
2012 | Hoops Fest XVII
Where: Hylton High School
Charity: Trevor Blake
Money raised: $7,889.97
Boys 3-point champ: Stephen Brown, Christ Chapel
Girls 3-point champ: Lexi Carpenter, Forest Park
2-Ball champs: Alexis Carter and Neil Rosenberg, Osbourn Park
Slam dunk champ: J.R. Washington, Stonewall Jackson
2013 | Hoops Fest XVIII
Where: Freedom High School
Attendance: 1,230
Charity: Family of Chris Yung
Money raised: $5,270
Boys 3-point champ: Douglas Leonard, Manassas Park
Girls 3-point champ: Annalea Roeske, Forest Park
2-Ball champs: Mustafa Ali and Danielle Burns, Stonewall Jackson
Slam dunk champ: J.R. Washington, Stonewall Jackson
2014 | Hoops Fest XIX
Where: Gar-Field High School
Attendance: 1,000
Charity: Devin'N Pender and his family
Money raised: $5,000
Boys 3-point champ: James West IV, Freedom
Girls 3-point champ: Hanna Oliver, Woodbridge
2-Ball champs: Justin Vargo and Bailey Dufrene, Osbourn
Slam dunk champ: Randy Haynes, Potomac
2015 | Hoops Fest XX
Where: Potomac High School
Attendance: 500
Charity: Isla Lucks and her family
Money raised: $9,815
Boys 3-point champ: Brandon Edmond, John Paul
Girls 3-point champ: Hanna Oliver, Woodbridge
2-Ball champs: Ada Stanley and Ryan Rivenburg, Brentsville
Slam dunk champ: Silas Dzansi, Hylton
2016 | Hoops Fest XXI
Where: Hylton High School
Attendance: 636
Charity: Ayza Qamar and her family
Money raised: $5,880
Boys 3-point champ: Vernon Kirby, Battlefield
Girls 3-point champ: Ahlia Moone, Battlefield
2-Ball champs: Taylor Baltimore and Brayden Gault, Battlefield
Slam dunk champ: Ibrahim Kamara, Woodbridge
2017 | Hoops Fest XXII
Where: Gar-Field High School
Attendance: 500
Charity: Kojo Bonsu
Money raised: $4,300
Boys 3-point champ: Dominic Braswell, Freedom
Girls 3-point champ: Hanna Oliver, Woodbridge
2-Ball champs: Danielle Harrington and Brayden Gault, Battlefield
Slam dunk champ: Kaeleb Carter, Colgan
2018 | Hoops Fest XXIII
Where: Woodbridge High School
Attendance: 500
Charity: Andrie Castro Medrano
Money raised: $3,400
Boys 3-point champ: Evan Makle, Christ Chapel
Girls 3-point champ: Josie Rodas, Hylton
2-Ball champs: Maddie Scarborough and Ethan Wilson, Osbourn Park
Slam dunk champ: Will Bounds, Battlefield
2019 | Hoops Fest XXIV
Where: Hylton High School
Attendance: 650
Charity: The family of Kevin Herrmann
Money raised: $11,681
Boys 3-point champ: Ethan Wilson, Osbourn Park
Girls 3-point champ: Josie Rodas, Evangel
2-Ball champs: Maddie Scarborough and Ethan Wilson, Osbourn Park
Slam dunk champ: Isaiah Folkes, Stonewall Jackson
