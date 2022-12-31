Several remarkable things happened in the championship game of the Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic Friday night.
First, Gainesville, a second-year school, used a suffocating, trap defense to hold Colgan to 5 for 19 shooting from the field (26.3 percent) in the first half. Gainesville went 5 for 10 (50 percent) from the field in the first quarter and 9 of 23 (39 percent) in the half.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals (9-1) shot 4 for 8 from behind the three-point arc in the first half (50 percent) and had four different players notch three-pointers while amassing a 24-11 halftime lead.
But perhaps the most remarkable thing was the play of Gainesville junior Madison McKenzie, who earlier in the season missed three games due to a concussion and just returned to action the night before.
McKenzie notched half of the Cardinals’ three-point goals (eight overall) while scoring a game-high 16 points as Gainesville won the title with a 46-34 victory. McKenzie made five field goals overall and missed just three (including one three-point attempt).
When asked how she was able to do so well despite her recent extended absence, she credited a conditioning regimen she did at home to stay in shape as well as her mindset.
“I told myself, ‘Just play basketball. Just because you were out for awhile, nobody cares and nobody feels sorry for you,’” McKenzie said. “If they are going to come at me, I have to come back at them a thousand times harder. But honestly, if I hadn’t done conditioning while I was out, I don’t think I could have played just about the whole game like I did tonight.’’
Colgan used good spacing and decent shot selection to score the first five points of the second quarter, pulling within 13-9. But Gainesville scored 11 of the next 13 points, including five points from McKenzie, to begin pulling away. Colgan never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.
McKenzie said she gave herself a mental pep talk before the game which helped with her precision and timing.
“During warmups I said to myself, ‘Make every shot.’ So when I shot [three-pointers] during the game, I was like, ‘That’s going in.’ I shot every shot like it was going in. Pretty much as soon as I let if fly it was going in.’’
Gainesville coach Daniel Nemerow said the team accomplished one of its goals by winning the tournament.
“We set a goal to win this tournament and we did,” Nemerow said. “Our only loss was to one of the area’s best teams [Osbourn Park] and we played Colgan and will play Brentsville next week. As many tough situations as we can put ourselves in [during the season] the better. We only have two seniors so having experiences like this is vital. We’ve never been in a position like this before. Every experience like this, we can learn from it and build on it.”
Nemerow praised the play of McKenzie, but also freshman starter Demi Gilliam.
“Maddie’s a great player who does so many things well. That makes it tough to defend [her],” Nemerow said. “To get her back in the mix was important for us. She shoots well, but tonight I thought she passed the ball well, too. Gilliam and Peyton White [two starters] are just freshmen, so [the present and the future] looks bright.”
Perimeter shooting figures to be a weapon all season for Gainesville, which sank eight three-pointers out of 16 attempts (50 percent).
“We’re going to shoot a ton of threes,” Nemerow said. “The girls did an excellent job (especially in the first half) of making the extra pass so we could get those good looks [at the basket].’”
Colgan was led by Mariah Barksdale, who scored 10 points. The Sharks made just 2 of 9 free throws 22.2 percent) in the game.
GAINESVILLE (9-1) Nhek 1 0-0 3, McKenzie 5 2-5 16, Chhabra 2 0-0 5, McCalla 2 0-2 6, Gilliam 5 0-0 10, White 3 0-0 6. Totals—18 2-5 46.
COLGAN (6-5) Jones 2 1-1 5, Quiroz 3 0-0 8, Barksdale 4 0-0 10, Williams 2 0-0 4, Grant 1 1-4 3, Long 2 0-4 4. Totals—14 2-9 34.
Halftime score—Gainesville, 24-11. Three-point goals—Gainesville 8 (McKenzie 4, McCalla 2, Nhek, Chhaubra), Colgan 4 (Barksdale 2, Quiroz 2). Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.
