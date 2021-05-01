Andre Scrubb MLB Debut 7-28-2020-2.jpg

Hylton graduate Andre Scrubb makes his MLB debut July 28, 2020 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

 Houston Astros

Andre Scrubb is back on the Houston Astros’ active roster.

Houston activated the Hylton High School graduate from the 10-day injured list before Friday’s game at Tampa Bay. 

Scrubb was placed on injured reserve with shoulder soreness after pitching March 19 during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals.

Scrubb was expect to return to the Astros this weekend if continued to show improvement after pitching back-to-back games earlier this week at Houston’s alternate training site in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Before that, Scrubb rehabbed by pitching in Houston’s minor-league camp in West Palm Beach, Fla.

In his MLB debut last season, Scrubb recorded a 1.90 ERA in 20 games.

This season, Scrubb impressed the Astros in spring training from the start. He reported to camp slimmed down and improved control after walking 20 batters in 23 ⅔ innings last season.

In his first spring training appearance March 9, Scrubb struck out three and allowed one hit in one inning against the Washington Nationals. 

David Fawcett is the sports editor for InsideNoVa.com. Reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com

