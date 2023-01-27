How Forest Park graduate Chandler Zavala battled injuries and the NCAA to become an NFL Draft prospect

Chandler Zavala begins his day at 8:30 a.m. with a two-hour training session at the Velocity Football Academy facility in Holly Springs, Ga. Then he does classroom time, followed by another two-hour workout at 1:30 p.m.
There’s no break from this routine other than taking Sundays off. But that’s fine with Zavala, a 2017 Forest Park High School graduate. After enduring a turbulent five months to start 2022, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Zavala enjoys settling into life as an NFL Draft prospect without distractions.
No more questions about eligibility issues or whether his college football career will end prematurely. That’s all behind him now.
Instead, Zavala is, at the behest of his agent Deryk Gilmore, embedded at Velocity Football Academy for almost two months looking to improve his times and numbers leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft April 27-29.
This is all he ever wanted since he started drawing NFL interest as a sophomore at Division II Fairmont State in West Virginia. His profile rose even more when he became an all-ACC guard at North Carolina State last season. Now the moment has come to begin this next phase.
Zavala will take a big step in that direction Feb. 2 when he will play in front of NFL scouts at the East-West Shrine Game. Teams led by the coaching staffs of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will face off in the all-star game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Zavala understands the stakes. But with everything he’s been through, he embraces the challenge.
“It’s a big opportunity,” Zavala said. “All the obstacles. There have been so many things. I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder. Now I can showcase my talents even more.”
BATTLING THE NCAA
One more chance. That’s all Zavala had left. If the NCAA denied his latest request for an extra year of college football eligibility, Zavala was out of options.
Zavala sought the additional year after suffering a back injury in N.C. State’s game Oct. 2, 2021, against Louisiana Tech that forced him to have surgery and miss the Wolfpack’s final seven games that season.
N.C. State filed for a medical hardship waiver on his behalf, but the NCAA denied the initial request. The NCAA said the request, which focused on Zavala’s freshman season at Fairmont State, did not meet the criteria for approval. Zavala played only three games as a freshman due to a knee injury.
N.C. State appealed the decision, but the NCAA stood firm. N.C. State tried another tactic by arguing that Zavala deserved an extra year not only because of his missed time freshman year at Fairmont State, but also because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Zavala’s 2020 season. Again, the NCAA declined to grant Zavala an additional year.
In March 2022, N.C. State hired a lawyer, Jason Montgomery, to represent Zavala. A former assistant athletic director for compliance at N.C. State and NCAA investigator, Montgomery had experience dealing with these types of cases.
Deciding to “think outside the box,” Montgomery looked for more information from Zavala’s freshman season that would bolster his case. Zavala helped Montgomery get in touch with Fairmont State teammates and coaches.
Believing he had amassed enough evidence, Montgomery argued to the NCAA that Zavala should have been redshirted by Fairmont State that season. Montgomery contended Zavala played only because the line suffered from attrition. In reality, he should have been held out because of his injury.
“Chandler tried to push through an injury for the benefit of the team,” Montgomery said. “But he should not have been allowed to push through. It was not in his best interest. It was a combination of pushing through and no one saying, ‘Let’s not do that; he’s not 100 percent so let’s not risk further injury.’”
In case the NCAA rejected his request again, ending his college career, Zavala had a plan in place to work out for NFL teams. But that never happened.
On May 5, he announced via Twitter he was returning for another season. The NCAA had approved his request. Steve Shultz, then N.C. State’s compliance officer, called Zavala with the good news, telling him, “The third time’s a charm.”
Emotions overwhelmed Zavala.
He’d been through so much. His father, Demetrio, had undergone emergency surgery in December 2021. The uncertainty over his football career also weighed on him.
“I thought it was great news,” said his mother, Brandi. “He’d been in a slump, saying ‘Mom, I just want to play football.’ You want whatever your child wants. We were excited for him.”
Armed with clarity, Zavala took it all in with one overriding thought: It was time to “get back to business.”
TURNING HEADS
Dan Bruton always believed Zavala would end up as a possible NFL Draft selection.
Forest Park’s head football coach at the time, Bruton first approached Zavala about playing football during Zavala’s sophomore year. At the time, Zavala had played only basketball for the Bruins. But one day passing through the gym during a basketball practice, Bruton noticed Zavala and how well he moved for a big man.
Afterward, Bruton suggested Zavala try football. Zavala listened intently as Bruton told him football provided a better chance for an athletic scholarship than basketball. And Zavala stood out more for his frame as an offensive lineman than as a basketball player.
Zavala tried football his junior year. He played tight end for the Bruins’ 7-on-7 team, but Forest Park’s undersized line needed his 6-4, 260-pound body.
Zavala battled injuries that first year. During preseason two-a-days, he suffered a fractured ankle that left him in a boot for eight weeks. After returning to the field, he broke his middle finger when yanking it out of another player’s helmet. Finally, before Forest Park’s playoff game, Zavala broke the cast his finger was wrapped in.
Despite the limited playing time, Zavala stuck with football. He started at right tackle his senior season and stayed injury-free. He liked the sport and the camaraderie. He also liked generating interest from colleges.
“He was open,” Bruton said. “He came to workouts and was very curious about what was going on. Once he started doing it, he saw he could be good at football.”
VMI offered a preferred walk-on spot. Wake Forest kept a close eye on Zavala as well. Division I schools, though, held off offering scholarships because Zavala was still a virtual unknown. Schools only had film from his senior season to evaluate him.
Fairmont State, though, took a chance and offered him a scholarship. Zavala accepted in January 2017 after visiting the school.
He became a fixture on the team’s offensive line. He earned first-team, all-Mountain East Conference honors in 2018 and 2019 as a sophomore and junior. Also in 2018, he became the first Fairmont State offensive lineman since 1994 to receive some form of all-American recognition as an honorable mention choice for the Don Hansen Football Gazette team.
“He’s special,” Bruton said. “His time at Fairmont State allowed him a lot of growth. People could see he was getting better.”
MOVING ON
But in 2020 Fairmont State canceled its fall season due to COVID. And seeking to compete on a bigger stage to increase his chances of playing in the NFL, in October 2020, Zavala announced he would enter the transfer portal as a graduate student.
The University of Virginia was the first school to offer him a scholarship. Charlotte, Toledo, Western Kentucky and East Carolina followed.
But Zavala chose N.C. State. The Wolfpack actively pursued him and his mother lives in Raleigh. He announced his commitment to N.C. State on Dec. 1, 2020.
He made an immediate impression for the Wolfpack, starting the first five games of the 2021 season before his injury sidelined him. N.C. State felt his absence. The Wolfpack averaged 172 rushing yards a game when he played and only 93.1 yards per game after his season was over.
Cleared to play in 2022, Zavala said he kneeled on the field before his first practice in August and told his teammates: “This is going to be my year.”
It was. Zavala recorded 31 pancake blocks and allowed only half a sack in 747 snaps. The extra year bolstered his resume. One website, Pro Football Network, said Zavala could be a second- to third-round pick in the NFL Draft if he plays well in Las Vegas.
“Zavala was a dominant presence for the Wolfpack in 2022, pancaking defenders on the ground game with relative ease,” wrote analyst Cam Mellor. “The big man was at his best, however, in pass protection. Zavala may have the best balance through contact in this class at any offensive line position.”
With everything he’s dealt with, Zavala, who turns 24 April 2, never tires of telling his story. He reached this point through determination, hard work and, most importantly, support from family, friends, coaches, teammates and others.
“It doesn’t get old,” Zavala said. “Everyone has their own testimony, and this is part of my testimony and how I got here.”
