How high school basketball coaches approach the toughest part of their job: Cut-down day

No high school basketball coach relishes cut-down day. Who would? You are telling a teenager they are not good enough to play for your team that season, perhaps ever. Sure, the candidate might get the chance to try out again next year, but for some this might be their only opportunity.
To soften the blow, coaches do their best to explain their decision in honest and sensitive ways. Sometimes the decision is well-received and sometimes it isn’t.
The reality, though, is teams have only so many spots available on a maximum 15-player varsity roster. That means after three days of evaluating players the head coach must make some hard decisions.
The annual ritual began Monday and finished Wednesday. Here is how some area coaches handle cut-down day and what they’ve learned about dealing with the toughest part of their job.
***
Traditionally, players learned their fates after the coach posted a list on a wall for everyone to see or hearing their names called. But that’s no longer the norm.
Instead of having to wait until the next day to find out whether they made the team, players now are told in person after the last day of tryouts.
The coaches prefer the personal approach and schools even require it. But even if schools didn’t mandate it, coaches believe face-to-face meetings are the right thing to do.
“It was embarrassing for anyone to not see their name on that list,” Osbourn head boys basketball coach Rocky Carter said. “No doubt it was the easiest and quickest way for coaches to make cuts. I could never do that, would never do that.”
Fred Milbert, who began coaching in Prince William County in 1976, has witnessed the shift first-hand. At the start of his career, he informed players of his decision by having them check for their names on a piece of paper.
But over the last 15 years, first at Gar-Field and now at Colgan, Milbert said he sees the wisdom in personally delivering the bad news.
“Speaking face to face when I had to make these decisions helped me to realize that I was still supporting this person, I was showing them respect, and encouraging them toward the next thing, not just closing a door,” Milbert said. “I also realized that this was the model of respectful behavior that students need from adults in leadership roles.”
Speaking to the player face to face also helps limit misunderstandings by players or players’ parents.
To avoid additional confusion, coaches provide parents a written form ahead of time that outlines how the tryout process works. They also, like Forest Park boys coach Mak Dogbatse, send an email out afterward to explain the decision to parents.
***
A number of factors go into finalizing a roster. Skill level matters the most, but academics and character are important.
“There are a few negative qualities I look for in a player, ones that more times than not offset the positives of a prospective player,” Carter said. “The negatives I look for is if a player displays a poor attitude, does not play hard on both ends of the floor, how he treats and gets along with those he plays with or against.”
Patriot boys coach Sherman Rivers said his staff spends more time determining the roster’s final spots than the first 10.
“It’s the last few that are the toughest because those individuals are closer in skill set and if they are good enough to make the team that doesn't mean that they will play,” Rivers said. “So will they still work as hard and be a good teammate knowing that it might not pay in court time? That's the worry.”
On the last day of tryouts, each player meets one-on-one with the head coach and his or her staff in a classroom or in the basketball office. It’s important that everyone hears the same thing.
By the time the player arrives, the coaching staff has reviewed their evaluations and offered their opinions. The head coach makes the final decision, but values others’ input.
There’s no particular order which player meets with the coaches first.
But the coaches want to ensure the player receives the news in a respectful, private manner. How the player chooses then to tell others afterward is up to them.
“I feel like we owe them that much at least if they have been working hard to make the team but fell short,” Forest Park girls coach Chris Baynham said. ”So we feel like letting them know in person is the best way.”
Coaches emphasize the need to tell the players as soon as possible. That benefits the player who was cut as well as those who made the team so preparations can begin for the upcoming season immediately.
The message is never rushed or boiler-plate. The head coach breaks the news to the player and then explains the decision. The coach will provide as much detail as the player wants, but does so in a way that tailors the conversation toward addressing that particular player rather than issuing a stock response.
“Each young man is a different situation, no cookie cutter approach will do,” Osbourn Park head boys coach Jeremy Coleman said. “Before we begin bringing kids into the room as a staff we pray that we are making the right decision and that we use the right words for the right person at the right time.”
Released players experience a wide-range of reactions to the news. Some become emotional. Some ask for another chance or leave the meeting without saying a word. Others understand and are thankful for the opportunity.
“There are tears sometimes and then there are times the individual is accepting when they are talked to as a person and provided feedback that is clear and understandable,” Milbert said. “Parents usually react the worst.”
The coaches encourage the player to consider other options to improve their play. They suggest competing with recreational or AAU teams or attending clinics. And players can always try out again the following season.
If the individual wants to remain with the team in some capacity, some coaches have retained them as managers.
“The biggest thing for us is that we don't want kids to give up just because things didn't work out in their favor this time,” Woodbridge boys coach Courtney Coffer said.
Dogbatse said the challenge of cutting players taught him a valuable lesson his first season as head coach after he decided not to keep a player on varsity. It was a decision he later regretted.
“It me aware [of] other things that kids can bring to a team, like leadership and maturity,” Dogbatse said.
For the most part, though, coaches don’t second-guess who they cut.
“I think that by the time tryouts come around these days, especially with fall leagues, team camps, offseason workouts, etc., you get a pretty good feel for who all will make the team going into tryouts,” Baynham said. “There really aren’t too many surprises.”
Baynham recalled one time when Forest Park cut a player who ended up trying out again the next year and becoming a starter.
“It was the right decision in our minds at the time, but this kid just put the work in all year and just couldn’t be denied when tryouts came around that next year,” Baynham said.
Still, it’s never easy.
“You know that they have given everything they have to it,” Rivers said. “But sometimes in basketball as well as life, things don't go our way. We just have to know we gave it our all at the end of the day which is all we can control.”
