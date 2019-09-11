Alec Bettinger (Biloxi 2019) 3.jpg

Hylton HS graduate Alec Bettinger (Biloxi)

 Mike Krebs

How local pro baseball players fared in 2019

(through the regular season)

JAKE AGNOS

High school: Battlefield (2016)

College: East Carolina

Position: Left-handed pitcher

Major League organization: New York Yankees (fourth round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)

2019 teams: Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Yankees (Fla) and Single-A short-season Staten Island (N.Y)

2019 stats: 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA in five games (four starts) and 12 innings with 15 strikeouts and four walks.

ALEC BETTINGER

High school: Hylton (2013)

College: Virginia

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Major League organization: Milwaukee Brewers (10th round pick in 2017 MLB Draft)

2019 team: Double-A Biloxi

2019 stats: 5-7 with a 3.44 ERA with 157 strikeouts and 35 walks in 146.1 innings

LOGAN FARRAR

High school: Woodbridge (2013)

College: Virginia Commonwealth University

Position: Outfielder

Pro baseball organizations: Oakland A’s (36th round pick in 2017 MLB Draft); Lake Erie Crushers (Independent Frontier League)

2019 teams: Low-A Beloit; Lake Erie Crushers. Released by Oakland July 29 and signed by Lake Erie Aug. 10

2019 stats: Hit .221 with two homers and 27 RBIs in 72 games for Beloit; hit .308 with three homers in 20 games for Lake Erie

NICK FEIGHT

High school: Battlefield (2014)

College: UNC-Wilmington

Position: First base

Major League organization: San Diego Padres (19th round pick in 2017 MLB Draft)

2019 team: Low-A Fort Wayne

2019 stats: Hit .119 in 13 games. Released by Padres May 23

CHARLES HALL

High school: Forest Park (2012)

College: Tusculum (TN)

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Major League organization: Oakland A’s (33rd round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)

2019 teams: Rookie Arizona League and Double-A Midland

2019 stats: 3-1 with a 4.46 ERA in 34.1 innings with 42 strikeouts and 10 walks

STEVEN KRAFT

High school: Battlefield (2014)

College: Western Kentucky

Position: Infielder

2019 teams: Southern Illinois Minors and Lake Erie Crushers of the independent Frontier League. Minors released Kraft May 8 and Lake Erie signed him May 15

2019 stats: Hit .293 in 86 games for Lake Erie

JETT MANNING

High school: Battlefield (2015)

Position: Infielder

Major League organization: San Francisco Giants (20th round pick in 2018 MLB Draft)

2019 teams: Single-A San Jose and Augusta. Released by Giants July 23

2019 combined stats: Hit .230 in 38 games with five RBIs

BRIAN MIMS

High school: Forest Park (2014)

College: UNC-Wilmington

Position: Infielder

Major League organization: Philadelphia Phillies (22nd round pick in 2017 MLB Draft)

2019 teams: Began season rehabbing in extended spring training in Clearwater (FL). Phillies released him May 31

ANDRE SCRUBB

High school: Hylton (2013)

College: High Point

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Major League organizations: Los Angeles Dodgers (eighth-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft) and Houston Astros (traded July 25)

2019 teams: Double-A Tulsa and Double-A Corpus Christi

2019 combined stats: 6-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 41 games with three saves, 76 strikeouts and 33 walks in 64.2 innings

NICK WELLS

High school: Battlefield (2014)

Position: Left-handed pitcher

Major League organizations: Seattle Mariners (traded to Seattle from Toronto July 31, third-round pick by Toronto in 2014 MLB Draft); Washington Nationals (acquired in a trade from Seattle May 4)

2019 teams: Single-A Modesto and Single-A Hagerstown

2019 combined stats: 2-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 11 games (five starts), 32 strikeouts and 14 walks in 31.2 innings

BRANDON WITHERS

High school: Osbourn (2012)

College: James Madison University

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Major League organization: Oakland A’s (31st round pick in 2017 MLB Draft)

2019 team: Single-A Beloit

2019 stats: 3-5 with a 4.87 ERA in 41 games with two saves, 60 strikeouts and 22 walks in 61 innings

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.