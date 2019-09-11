How local pro baseball players fared in 2019
(through the regular season)
JAKE AGNOS
High school: Battlefield (2016)
College: East Carolina
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Major League organization: New York Yankees (fourth round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)
2019 teams: Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Yankees (Fla) and Single-A short-season Staten Island (N.Y)
2019 stats: 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA in five games (four starts) and 12 innings with 15 strikeouts and four walks.
ALEC BETTINGER
High school: Hylton (2013)
College: Virginia
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Milwaukee Brewers (10th round pick in 2017 MLB Draft)
2019 team: Double-A Biloxi
2019 stats: 5-7 with a 3.44 ERA with 157 strikeouts and 35 walks in 146.1 innings
LOGAN FARRAR
High school: Woodbridge (2013)
College: Virginia Commonwealth University
Position: Outfielder
Pro baseball organizations: Oakland A’s (36th round pick in 2017 MLB Draft); Lake Erie Crushers (Independent Frontier League)
2019 teams: Low-A Beloit; Lake Erie Crushers. Released by Oakland July 29 and signed by Lake Erie Aug. 10
2019 stats: Hit .221 with two homers and 27 RBIs in 72 games for Beloit; hit .308 with three homers in 20 games for Lake Erie
NICK FEIGHT
High school: Battlefield (2014)
College: UNC-Wilmington
Position: First base
Major League organization: San Diego Padres (19th round pick in 2017 MLB Draft)
2019 team: Low-A Fort Wayne
2019 stats: Hit .119 in 13 games. Released by Padres May 23
CHARLES HALL
High school: Forest Park (2012)
College: Tusculum (TN)
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Oakland A’s (33rd round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)
2019 teams: Rookie Arizona League and Double-A Midland
2019 stats: 3-1 with a 4.46 ERA in 34.1 innings with 42 strikeouts and 10 walks
STEVEN KRAFT
High school: Battlefield (2014)
College: Western Kentucky
Position: Infielder
2019 teams: Southern Illinois Minors and Lake Erie Crushers of the independent Frontier League. Minors released Kraft May 8 and Lake Erie signed him May 15
2019 stats: Hit .293 in 86 games for Lake Erie
JETT MANNING
High school: Battlefield (2015)
Position: Infielder
Major League organization: San Francisco Giants (20th round pick in 2018 MLB Draft)
2019 teams: Single-A San Jose and Augusta. Released by Giants July 23
2019 combined stats: Hit .230 in 38 games with five RBIs
BRIAN MIMS
High school: Forest Park (2014)
College: UNC-Wilmington
Position: Infielder
Major League organization: Philadelphia Phillies (22nd round pick in 2017 MLB Draft)
2019 teams: Began season rehabbing in extended spring training in Clearwater (FL). Phillies released him May 31
ANDRE SCRUBB
High school: Hylton (2013)
College: High Point
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organizations: Los Angeles Dodgers (eighth-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft) and Houston Astros (traded July 25)
2019 teams: Double-A Tulsa and Double-A Corpus Christi
2019 combined stats: 6-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 41 games with three saves, 76 strikeouts and 33 walks in 64.2 innings
NICK WELLS
High school: Battlefield (2014)
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Major League organizations: Seattle Mariners (traded to Seattle from Toronto July 31, third-round pick by Toronto in 2014 MLB Draft); Washington Nationals (acquired in a trade from Seattle May 4)
2019 teams: Single-A Modesto and Single-A Hagerstown
2019 combined stats: 2-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 11 games (five starts), 32 strikeouts and 14 walks in 31.2 innings
BRANDON WITHERS
High school: Osbourn (2012)
College: James Madison University
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Oakland A’s (31st round pick in 2017 MLB Draft)
2019 team: Single-A Beloit
2019 stats: 3-5 with a 4.87 ERA in 41 games with two saves, 60 strikeouts and 22 walks in 61 innings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.