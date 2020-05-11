The Prince William Cannons had valid reasons to think the Chicago White Sox might assign Michael Jordan to their high Class A franchise in Woodbridge in the spring of 1994.
Jordan played at least his first and the last of his seven total minor-league exhibition games with the Cannons at the White Sox’ spring-training facility in Sarasota, Florida.
Another factor was that Jordan’s limited baseball experience made him a Class A level player at best since he had not played the sport since his senior year of high school.
“We thought there was a good chance he would come to [Prince William],” said then-Prince William media relations director Kevin Heilbronner. “He wasn’t a Double-A ballplayer by any means and his eventual numbers bore that out.”
Jordan’s brief time in the minors was featured Sunday in episode 7 of the 10-part documentary titled “The Last Dance” that is chronicling Jordan’s final season with the Bulls. Jordan ended up starting with Double-A Birmingham, where he spent the whole season. He hit .202 with three homers and 51 runs batted in before returning to the Bulls the following season.
But just in case Jordan began his pro baseball career in Woodbridge, and facing print deadlines, Heilbronner prepared his publications to include the former Chicago Bulls’ star.
Heilbronner placed Jordan on the cover of the Cannons’ media guide, while also featuring him inside the guide as well as in the team’s annual yearbook.
Since he had no available art of Jordan in a White Sox uniform, Heilbronner got creative.
At his request, the Bulls sent Heilbronner Jordan’s basketball head shot. With the help of Photoshop, Jordan’s head sported a Cannons’ hat.
For the media guide cover, Heilbronner used a photo of Jordan taken by regular contributor Tim Cammett at the 1993 Major League All-Star Game in Baltimore.
The photo captured Jordan wearing Oakley wrap-around shades with members of the media reflecting off the glasses.
It was a sign of things to come and was a main reason why Jordan never came to Prince William.
“I believe the deciding factor was the lack of facilities for media,” Heilbronner said. “I definitely remember discussions about Birmingham being better suited for the media and it was a larger and better stadium.”
White Sox and Bulls’ owner Jerry Reinsdorf confirmed that as the reason Sunday during the “The Last Dance.” Jordan was assigned to Birmingham March 31 and an estimated 130 media members covered his Barons' debut April 8 before a home crowd of 10,359.
“Had he come to Prince William every night, it would have been an absolute madhouse there,” said Heilbronner who joined the Cannons staff in 1991, replacing Curt Bloom who left to become Birmingham’s broadcaster and was there during Jordan’s lone season with the Barons. “I can just imagine our lack of security and our concessions and merchandise being overrun. We didn’t have the staff for that.”
While Jordan never played for the Cannons, his addition to the media guide and yearbook added to his mystique. Heilbronner, who left the Cannons after the 1994 season, said he sold a number of both publications on eBay to anyone interested in purchasing something connected with Jordan. The yearbooks during the 1994 season also sold well.
As it turns out, the most notable member of the 1994 Prince William Cannons was future all-star Mike Cameron.
“Looking back, we probably should have [had] our future major leaguer Mike Cameron [on the media guide cover]. Who knew?” Heilbronner said. “But we felt that putting MJ in and on the media guide was the smart thing to do in case we did see him in [Prince William]."
