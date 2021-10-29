How Potomac Patriots' goalie Grace Campbell made hockey history

Grace Campbell watches the puck glide across the goal mouth, while briefly monitoring the opposing player to her right.

Backdoor plays like this usually result in a goal. But the flurry of activity in front of her only heightens Campbell’s awareness. She is ready to thwart the Richmond Generals’ point-blank attempt.

In a move that is part instinct and part experience, Campbell, the Potomac Patriots’ Elite Junior Team goalie, shows off her range by dropping to the ice in a split and, with her extended right leg, knocking the puck away.

Afterward, the understated Campbell allows it was a “nicer save than usual.”

Patriots’ co-owner and managing partner RJ Zeigler is a bit more enthusiastic.

As Potomac’s defense clears the puck, Zeigler, standing to Campbell’s right on the walkway that circles the rink, bangs on the plexiglass to express his appreciation.

690A2806.jpg Grace Campbell plays goalie for the Dale City-based Potomac Patriots Elite Junior team in the United States Premier Hockey League.

If anyone questions whether the 5-foot-7 Campbell can hold her own against bigger, stronger, quicker male players firing 70 to 80 mph pucks at her, it was another reminder to silence the doubters.

With no room for error on this recent Wednesday afternoon inside the Prince William Ice Center in Dale City, Campbell has made a sensational effort look routine.

“I don’t care if you are a guy or a girl, to anticipate, move that quickly laterally and have the flexibility, those are the types of game-changing saves,” Zeigler said.

A PLACE TO PLAY

Campbell did not set out to make history. But based upon all available records, the United States Premier Hockey League confirmed Campbell is the first female goalie to compete in the USPHL junior leagues since they began in 2013.

She arrived at this milestone courtesy of COVID-19.

Campbell originally intended to go straight from high school to college and begin her career at Boston College, one of the nation’s top women’s hockey programs, under head coach Katie Crowley.

But she put those plans on hold after the NCAA announced a year ago it would allow all winter athletes in Division I sports to receive an additional year of eligibility. The move was made in response to the pandemic.

At the time, Boston College had three junior goalies who opted to take the extra year.

Campbell, who graduated in May from the Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Minnesota, wanted to play college hockey as soon as possible. With four years of eligibility, she was fine waiting one year to bide her time behind upperclassmen, but not two years.

So she and the coaches decided it was best for her to take this year off and enroll at Boston College for the 2022-23 school year.

To fill the void and keep her skills sharp, Campbell needed to find another place to play. The Potomac Patriots provided an opportunity as a member of the USPHL, the nation’s largest amateur ice hockey league with over 600 teams in 24 states.

690A2681.jpg Grace Campbell plays goalie for the Dale City-based Potomac Patriots Elite Junior team in the United States Premier Hockey League.

She learned about the Patriots from a friend who took private lessons at the Prince William Ice Center and recommended she look into it.

Mutual interest took hold in July when Campbell asked whether she could attend the Patriots’ invite-only Elite skills session. Josh Gratton, the head coach for both of Potomac’s two junior teams, knew of Campbell through a friend of his. In need of a goalie, Potomac brought her in.

She impressed the coaching staff so much that in early August they approached Zeigler about Campbell joining the Patriots.

“It was time to think outside the box and see what she has,” said Josh Gratton, a former NHL player with the Phoenix (now Arizona) Coyotes and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Upon the coaches’ urging, Zeigler took a moment and watched her from his second-floor office window above the rink and agreed with his coaches’ assessment.

She was technically sound, especially with the way she positioned herself. Campbell also had good reflexes and was mentally unflappable, a necessary trait for a goalie who is the last line of defense and must quickly shake off a goal and prepare for the next series.

As an 18-year-old, Campbell fell into the right age range for the Patriots, where players typically take a gap year between high school and college to develop their skills by competing for either of its two junior teams: the Elite, for ages 16 to 20, and the Premier, for ages 18 to 20.

Junior league hockey is the main feeder for players looking to advance to the next level, including college.

Both Patriot squads have diverse rosters of 20 to 25 players that are recruited from all over the world, including Romania, Russia, Canada, Sweden and the Ukraine. Players float between the two teams depending on need and performance.

While some USPHL players receive Division I interest, most at this level are recruited by Division III or the club-level American Collegiate Hockey Association programs (there is no Division II for hockey). Campbell is the only current Division I commitment among the Patriots’ two junior league teams.

After watching her play, Zeigler understood the significance of adding Campbell. But for all the potential hype surrounding Campbell as a trailblazer, Zeigler wanted to offer Campbell a contract for only one reason.

IMG_9641.jpg Grace Campbell plays goalie for the Dale City-based Potomac Patriots Elite Junior team in the United States Premier Hockey League.

“I had no interest in breaking the glass ceiling,” Zeigler said in reference to Campbell becoming the league’s first female player. “I am going to sign her because she’s good.”

COMING ABOARD

Zeigler and Gratton discussed the unique challenges around bringing Campbell into the program. Zeigler wanted to ensure Campbell had separate dressing and hotel rooms. He also wanted to make sure everyone informed him if Campbell dealt with any pushback or derogatory comments.

Next they broached the idea with the players. While Zeigler had final say on all personnel decisions, he wanted the players’ feedback. It was unanimous.

“She’s already one of us,” Premier captain Trenton Hart told Zeigler.

The final conversation took place with Campbell and her parents. Zeigler outlined the plan. The Patriots wanted to sign Campbell to a contract that would bind her to the program for the upcoming 44-game regular-season that runs from September to February and beyond if the Patriots advanced to the postseason. The commitment cost Campbell $10,900 toward travel, some team gear and food, among other items.

Although her home is just an hour away in Kensington, Md., Campbell believed the Patriots’ program offered her the best opportunity to fine-tune her game while she delayed her enrollment at Boston College.

Growing up, Campbell played other sports like basketball, soccer and lacrosse, but she loved hockey the most. Her older brother, Theo, played and inspired her to pursue hockey. She also became a big fan of former Washington Capitals’ goalie Braden Holtby.

“I love his style and his demeanor,” Campbell said. “He’s super calm. He doesn’t do too much. He does things in a simple way and gets there quick.”

Campbell began skating at age 3 and picked up the sport soon after playing forward first before moving to goalie. Campbell doesn’t recall why she switched positions, but she knew she liked the game’s action. She also coaches goalies three times a week at the St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex in Springfield.

Preferring a quicker pace to hasten her development, Campbell usually played for boys teams, including her freshman year at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Md.

Campbell’s only experience with a girls team came when she transferred her sophomore year to Shattuck-St. Mary’s, a private boarding school and national power that has produced three NCAA Division I Players of the Year, including the most recent, Northeastern University goalie Aerin Frankel.

Campbell posted a 1.98 and 1.78 goals-against average for Shattuck-St. Mary’s U-16 team her first two seasons and recorded a 1.37 goals-against average, eight shutouts and a .947 save percentage in 34 games her senior season with the school’s prep team.

When she joined the Patriots, it was decided Campbell would practice with Potomac’s Premier team for two reasons. It challenged her to raise her level of play and it would help offset traffic because the team practices in the morning and Campbell, who drives the farthest of any player, can travel from her Maryland home against rush hour.

IMG_9768.jpg Grace Campbell plays goalie for the Dale City-based Potomac Patriots Elite Junior team in the United States Premier Hockey League.

But Campbell typically plays every other game for the USPHL’s Elite Division, a 20-team league broken into four, five-team divisions that stretches from New England to Florida.

As she prepared to join the Patriots, Campbell said she was nervous at first, understandable given her new surroundings. But she quickly felt at home.

“The culture has been amazing,” Campbell said. “Everyone has the same goal, which is to improve as a team and be ready to work. This is ideal for everyone to come here and develop as people and players.”

To minimize any undue pressure on Campbell, Zeigler did his best to keep her under the radar for the Patriots’ season-opening games Sept. 24-26 at the Wake Competition Center Black Rink near Raleigh, N.C. But word was out when he arrived and other owners asked him about the “girl on his roster.”

“Once the rosters went public online, people knew,” Zeigler said. “Grace isn’t a unisex name.”

MENTALLY STRONG

Besides her first name, Campbell’s ponytail is the only other giveaway that she is a female hockey player.

Campbell ties her hair up only to keep it out of her face and nothing more. Campbell has worn her hair like this for many years to the point she doesn’t think twice about it.

“She’s so down to earth and grounded,” Zeigler said. “It’s why goalies are successful. She’s mentally strong.”

In her debut Sept. 24, Campbell gave up three goals in the first period to the Atlanta Mad Hatters, but only one after that in a 4-3 loss. Two days later, she earned the 3-2 win against Palm Beach when she stopped 25 of 27 shots.

For her efforts, Campbell was named the Week 1 Goaltender of the Week for USPHL Elite South Region’s Southeast Division.

Since then, she continues to develop by keeping her team in games, while at the same time showing her game continues to evolve. In six starts, Campbell has posted a 1-3-2 record with a 3.67 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

“The way hockey is changing, everyone can play the game,” Gratton said. “Her future is great. We’re excited to be part of her journey.”