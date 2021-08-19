Chase Miller had seen enough.
After he and other Hylton wide receivers worked out with senior Tyler Rekdal over the summer at a 7-on-7 passing league, Miller told head coach Nate Murphy that Rekdal was ready to take over as Hylton’s starting quarterback.
The news caught Murphy off guard. He expected two players to compete for the job: Rekdal and Miller. Plus, Rekdal had no varsity experience after transferring from Colgan and there was no rush right then to name a starter.
But Miller saw an opportunity to act now. The earlier this was decided the better. Miller thrived as a wide receiver anyway since colleges were recruiting him at that position. Most of all, though, Miller wanted to help the team.
Murphy trusted Miller’s judgment. The junior was a two-year varsity player and captain who had been around Hylton football since his older brother played there.
It was final: Hylton had its signal caller.
“I feel comfortable saying [Miller’s] the pulse of the team,” Murphy said. “Chase’s opinion carried so much weight because having him support Tyler I knew the team would too.”
At Unity Reed, meanwhile, junior Blake Moore arrived with a similar background as Rekdal. He transferred from another school (Battlefield) with no varsity experience.
The Lions, though, needed a quarterback to help utilize all their available skill players. Last season, Sean Scott filled in, but played out of position. Now Unity Reed had another option. With his size and accuracy, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Moore fit the bill.
“He’s the missing piece to put it all together,” Unity Reed head coach Carroll Walker said.
Rekdal and Moore both transferred to raise their college recruiting profile.
Rekdal felt he had a better chance to compete in college by playing at Hylton instead of Colgan. Rekdal replaces the graduated Tyler Mitchell, who threw for 833 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games.
Moore’s path to the starting job at Battlefield was blocked by returning senior starter Jonathan Walters. A second-team, all-Cedar Run District pick last season, Walters threw for 689 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games.
“I didn’t see myself sitting behind him for another year,” Moore said. “I need film to get to the next level.”
Moore’s decision to leave Battlefield was a tough one. His older brother Brandon Whaley was a former standout for the Bobcats who went on to play football at the University of Delaware.
“There’s nothing wrong with Battlefield,” Moore said. “I want to get to the next level in football. This is the best opportunity for me.”
Moore said he knew many of the Unity Reed players already after working out with them at the United Sportsplex in Manassas.
Moore will look to boost an offense that averaged 10 points a game last season as the Lions finished 1-4. For the second straight season, Unity Reed will lack depth since it will only have a varsity team. But the Lions return eight starters on defense, highlighted by Alabama commitment Shawn Murphy at linebacker, and seven on offense.
Moore’s arrival allows Scott to move back to wide receiver, where he joins an experienced group in DaShaun Gibson (second-team, all-Cedar Run District), Jalen Morrison, Amare Campbell. Marquez Davis and Shane Eller. Moore’s arrival also allows 6-3 freshman Nyeem Gibson a chance to develop at quarterback as Moore’s backup.
Without much of a passing threat last season, opponents stacked the line of scrimmage to stop Unity Reed’s running game. Campbell, for one, expects that to change this season.
“[Moore] will open things up more for us,” Campbell said.
Rekdal has the size to play quarterback and run Hylton’s spread offense. He’s added 65 pounds to his current 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame and grown three inches since last year.
All he needs is experience.
In Hylton’s first scrimmage, Rekdal’s performance was up and down as he adjusted to the speed of play with varsity defenders rushing at him for the first time. Against Lake Braddock, Rekdal started off erratic, but soon found a rhythm.
Murphy likes Rekdal’s composure. Rekdal is young (he turns 17 in September), but he stays focused on the next play instead of dwelling on a mistake. He picks things up quickly and his receiving corps of Miller, Dylan Wright (team’s top returning receiver with 15 catches for 205 yards) and fellow Colgan transfer Mark Marshall boosts his confidence.
Hylton has high expectations this season. The Bulldogs return six starters on offense and nine on defense from last season’s 4-3 team. In addition, Hylton has 13 new players coming in from other states or local high schools who should contribute as well. Rekdal is one of those key additions.
“I think by the end of the season [Rekdal] will be in the discussion for all-district,” Murphy said.
