Hylton baseball feels numbers crunch now more than ever

Jason Ritenour saw the drop-off coming even as his team reached the state semifinals in 2016. Baseball participation at Hylton High School was decreasing – with no turnaround in sight.

With 36 players trying out in 2016, the Bulldogs had enough turnout and experience to field varsity and junior varsity teams.

But by the following season, Ritenour’s third at the helm, the Bulldogs were down to a varsity team, a trend that has carried into this season. In 2022, the Bulldogs field just a 13-player roster, the fewest of any of Prince William County’s 11 public high schools with baseball programs. The second-lowest is Unity Reed with 17 players on its official roster.

Hylton’s decline is eye-opening for an established program with a record of success. From 2011-16, Hylton went 108-35 with three regional titles and three state tournament appearances.

Hylton baseball year-by-year since 2011 Year Overall record 2011: 15-6 2012: 21-5 (state semifinalist) 2013: 18-8 (state quarterfinalist) 2014: 19-3 (region semifinalist) 2015: 16-6 2016: 19-7 (state semifinalist) 2017: 8-11 2018: 9-12 2019: 11-11 (region first round) 2020: no season due to COVID 2021: 5-7

Hylton has also produced three Major Leaguers, tied for most among any Prince William high school. Two of them (Alec Bettinger of the Milwaukee Brewers and Andre Scrubb of the Houston Astros) graduated from Hylton in 2013. And since the school opened in 1991, 10 graduates have been drafted by MLB teams, two directly out of high school and the other eight out of college.

Surveying a recent practice, Ritenour assessed the situation by pointing to his players in the field: a couple of freshmen, others who are sophomores. Some playing their usual position, others in new spots to fill a void. In the bullpen, Jack Ferrick, a catching coach, had stopped by for the day at Ritenour’s request to help Hylton’s catchers with their development.

“We’re the fighting 13,” Ritenour said.

A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE

How did Hylton baseball end up here?

For starters, there is in general declining interest in baseball for most of the high schools in the county’s eastern end as they adjust to changing demographics and the sport holds less appeal for their students.

Declining interest is felt even at the youth level.

Dale City Little League, which begins its 56th season this spring, is the primary youth feeder for Hylton baseball. League president David Arndt said he has seen Dale City’s registration numbers fall by 40% over the past 10 years.

Arndt attributed a big part of the decrease to demographics. But he said “competition from other programs” is a factor as well.

“Little League is a community-driven program, and as families turn to other programs that are not, you begin to lose that effect, which in turn drives down the interest from new players,” Arndt said.

Arndt said he sees the same thing occurring in high school sports, where “players can easily attend a school outside of their community.” He’s not alone.

Mike Covington announced in July he would be stepping down as Potomac’s baseball coach after 28 years. He agrees changing demographics are a big reason for lack of interest in baseball among the student body.

Hylton baseball warming up.JPG Hylton baseball only has a 13-player varsity roster this season.

But he also believes specialty programs in Prince William schools are hurting athletic programs. Prince William allows incoming high school freshmen to attend a high school outside their zone if they are admitted into that school’s specialty program. If the student is accepted into that school’s specialty program, he or she can also participate in sports there as well.

“You keep losing from your freshman class until the numbers run out,” Covington said. “If you constantly graduate more kids than come in each year that’s what happens.”

Seeing a situation he doesn’t believe will improve unless changes are made, Covington left Potomac as Prince William’s all-time winningest high school head baseball coach with 469 victories. He was the longest-serving baseball coach in county history,

“This is not about retirement,” Covington said when he announced his decision. “You sound the alarm, but it’s falling on deaf ears.”

DROPPING ENROLLMENT

Another reason for Hylton’s decline is the opening of Colgan High School in 2016. Redrawn boundaries meant Hylton would no longer students from new housing developments. As a result, the school is landlocked with no room to grow.

Ritenour said Hylton’s decreasing numbers are not just about baseball, but a reflection of the school’s overall student body. Hylton began the school year with 2,057 students, but it faces a projected enrollment of around 1,930 for the 2022-23 school year, Ritenour said.

If Hylton’s numbers continue to decline, it could drop a classification. The cutoff between a Class 5 and Class 6 high school is 1,913. The Virginia High School League’s new alignment cycle begins with the 2023-24 school year.

Hylton draws from two middle schools it shares with other high schools: Beville, which also feeds Colgan and Gar-Field, and Saunders, which also feeds Colgan and Forest Park.

Ritenour said if, for example, there are 10 rising ninth-grade baseball players from middle school, Hylton may get only two of them at the most.

“I knew this was coming,” Ritenour said. “Unless you have kids moving into our area who are baseball players or [rising ninth] graders who can attend under the specialty program. But that’s not the case.”

Ritenour has gone to the middle schools to promote the program, but without much success.

“We’ve had a pulse on our feeder schools and there’s not a high number for our zone,” Ritenour said.

Moises Perez, a four-year varsity member and Hylton’s only senior, said he has tried recruiting classmates to play. But his inquiries are usually met with the same responses: They want to play another sport or don’t want to play for a team that could lose badly each outing.

Moises Perez.JPG A four-year varsity player, Moises Perez is Hylton baseball's most experienced player.

Specialization is a factor as well as kids focus on one sport year around.

Even if Hylton’s baseball numbers improve, Ritenour refuses to put inexperienced kids on the field just to fill a roster. Ideally, he likes to have 15 to 18 players on varsity. Hylton had 18 try out this season, but there was no place to keep those who did not make varsity. Without that junior varsity bridge to ease kids in, Ritenour was left in a bind.

“For a lot of these kids, they are being exposed to a level they are not ready for,” Ritenour said. “There’s no time to prepare them to adapt. It can be discouraging at times.”

With teams sometimes playing multiple games a week, Ritenour also has to consider pitching limits with how far he can stretch a roster.

Dale City Little League’s Arndt hopes the situation is temporary. “Our registration is back to and even slightly higher than pre-COVID numbers so a lot of this could just be cyclical as well,” he said.

STICKING WITH IT

Perez, for one, keeps his head up. He began playing baseball at age 5 and worked his way through Dale City Little League and Beville before arriving at Hylton. He never considered quitting or playing another sport.

Hylton’s coaching staff is a big reason why. Ritenour came to the Bulldogs after a successful nine-year run at Woodbridge, where he went 141-78. In 2010, he led the Vikings to a 27-1 mark and the Group AAA state final. Interested in becoming an activities director at some point, Ritenour accepted an administrative position at Hylton that would allow him to learn the job’s responsibilities. The school also hired him as its new head baseball coach.

Ritenour’s long-time assistants, Ronnie Gum and Mike Matta, fill out his staff. Gum came with Ritenour from Woodbridge. Matta was a holdover from the previous staff after serving as the Bulldogs’ junior varsity coach.

Turnout for local high school baseball programs on first day of tryouts CARDINAL DISTRICT Colgan: 46 players Forest Park: 40 Gar-Field: 26 Hylton: 18 Potomac: 23 Woodbridge: 40 Note: Freedom does not have a team this season CEDAR RUN DISTRICT Battlefield: 56 Gainesville: 48 Osbourn: 24 Osbourn Park: 32 Patriot: 52 Unity Reed: 20 OTHERS Brentsville: 39 Manassas Park: 18 Did you know? Hylton, Potomac, Osbourn, Unity Reed and Manassas Park will field only varsity baseball teams this spring.

The trio give Hylton a fighting chance to compete. In 2021, Hylton had a 16-player roster that featured George Mason University freshman Diego Barrett and UNC-Pembroke freshman Tyler Mitchell. The Bulldogs went 5-5 in the district and 5-7 overall during the pandemic-shortened season.

“They treat me like a family and they don’t give up on you,” Perez said. “This group this year, there are lots of new faces and lots of younger players. We’re going to do our best. Other schools have a lot more guys than we do, but I trust my coaches.”