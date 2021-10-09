Jaden Burgess rushed for over 100 yards and Tyler Rekdal threw for over 100 as Hylton won Friday's non-district game over Osbourn Park 12-7.
Burgess added a touchdown on a 98-yard run.
Diego Tarozzi, a foreign-exchange student from Italy playing football for the first time, converted two field goals for Hylton.
Hylton (2-4) did not allow a defensive touchdown. Osbourn Park's lone touchdown came off a blocked punt.
Thomas Pullen led Osbourn Park (2-4) with 168 rushing yards on 22 carries.
