Early in the second quarter of Friday evening’s game against host Gar-Field, several members of the Hylton Bulldogs’ bench began slapping their thighs and chanting, “Defense! Defense!”
That mantra served Hylton well throughout the game as the Bulldogs held the Red Wolves to 30.9 percent shooting from the field (13 for 42) en route to a 53-39 Cardinal District victory.
Following the game, Hylton coach Barry Smith even lauded his colleague, football coach Nate Murphy, for how he coached three of the Bulldogs’ top athletes, who happen to be defensive backs in football—Chance Cathcart, Dylan Wright, and Abubakar Jalloh.
“I have to give a shoutout to [coach] Nate Murphy, for working with our DBs [defensive backs who also play basketball],” Smith said. “They know that man-to-man coverage. Having those three football players on our team really helps.”
Meanwhile, Hylton (2-0, 7-1) shot efficiently from the field throughout the night, finishing 22 for 42 (52.4 percent). This was particularly true in the second quarter when Hylton extended a 9-8 first quarter lead to 27-19 at halftime.
Wright scored nine of his game-high 16 points in the quarter as the Bulldogs went 8 for 11 from the field (72.7 percent).
Befitting a team that plays an aggressive, trapping style of defense, Hylton played with remarkable energy from start to finish. Smith lauded his team’s effort and aggression.
“That’s a credit to the kids,” Smith said. “They just want to compete and play for one another. That is a result of a lot of hard work and dedication and if they keep putting forth [that much] effort, anything is possible.”
Once Hylton took its halftime lead, the Bulldogs pretty much took control of the game. The Red Wolves got as close as 40-34 with 7:02 left, but Lucas Scroggins, who scored 13 points, sparked a 13-5 run the rest of the way to account for the final margin.
Smith said while shot selection wasn’t always optimal, the effort was there and that made a huge difference.
“I can think of a few [bad shots] we took off the top of my head, but when you play strong defense, you can take a bad shot [occasionally] and it doesn’t look so bad,” Smith said. “The kids have the green light to shoot their shot and they just need to get in a [good] position to take that shot. Dylan did a good job tonight and gave us a lift.”
Gar-Field (0-2, 3-4) got 14 points from Chancellor Perkins and 13 from Daunte Williams, who scored nine in the second half. The Red Wolves were able to stay reasonably close in the second half because they went 8 of 11 from the free throw line during that time. Both Williams and Perkins scored five in the third quarter as Hylton outscored Gar-Field by just a point.
But in the fourth quarter, Hylton outscored Gar-Field 13-8 with Jalloh and Scroggins each notching four points in the frame. Williams was 7 for 8 from the line for the game, which kept the Red Wolves within striking distance for much of the second half.
HYLTON (2-0, 7-1) Jalloh 2 0-0 4, Garnett 5 0-1 11, Wright 6 1-2 16, Johnson 2 2-3 6, Scroggins 6 1-2 13. Grimes 1 0-0 2, Toman 0 0-1 0, C. Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals—22 5-11 53.
GAR-FIELD (0-2, 3-4) Crockett 3 2-4 9, Berrios 1 1-2 3, D. Williams 3 7-8 13, Perkins 6 1-1 14, Tchobe 2 0-0 5. Totals—15 11-15 39.w
Halftime score—Hylton, 27-19. Three-point goals—Hylton 3 (Wright 2, Garnett), Gar-Field 3 (Crockett, Perkins, Tchobe). Fouled out—Berrios. Technical fouls—none.
