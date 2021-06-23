The Hylton High School boys soccer team started the season trying to find the right combination.
The Bulldogs had talent. But COVID impacted their preparation and led to a slow beginning. Hylton lost its first game and then tied its second.
But then they switched to a new alignment and players grew more comfortable with each other in their roles.
From there, Hylton never slowed down. On Wednesday before a raucous home crowd, the Bulldogs (11-1-2) capped off their run with a 3-2 win over Yorktown to capture the Class 6 state title. The championship was Hylton’s first since 1999 and fifth overall. That year is also the last time a Prince William County boys soccer team won a state title.
Hylton’s first four titles came under the program’s first head coach Ken Krieger, who was in attendance Wednesday.
Hylton led 3-0 on goals by Cesar Gudiel, Blaise Liess and Andres Rodriguez before Yorktown scored twice in the second half, including a goal with under two minutes left in regulation.
“We knew we had a talented team and we knew we could win it all, but we had to earn it,” Hylton head coach Brandon Walker said.
Nothing came easy in the postseason. The Bulldogs held off arch rival Colgan 1-0 to win the region title and then held off Cosby 4-3 in the state semifinals.
But in each instance, Hylton scored timely goals and relied on a stalwart defense to make big plays at key opportunities. Wednesday’s state championship was no exception.
The Bulldogs scored 3:37 into the game when Daniel Reyes-Mejia dribbled down the right side and found Gudiel on a cross at the far post to go up 1-0. Gudiel’s goal was a reminder of why Hylton’s shift to move Gudiel upfront as one of the two forwards for the third game of the season paid off with his speed.
That early goal also gave Hylton a confidence boost.
“It puts your mind at ease,” said Rodriguez “It was crucial.”
Liess scored the second goal on a scramble in front of net at 28:23 of the second half before Rodriguez closed out the scoring on a breakaway set up by Elison Miranda.
“We knew if we stayed focused, we had a chance,” Rodriguez said.
Besides getting more comfortable and switching to a 3-5-2 alignment, the addition of Rodriguez and Liess helped as well. They were both first-year players for Hylton who bolstered the team’s lineup.
The two graduated seniors had previously only played for club teams. At 6-foot-4, Liess, who has signed with Winthrop, anchored the defense.
Rodriquez, the Cardinal District player of the year who will spend next school year at the Northern Virginia Community College-Woodbridge campus before heading to George Mason University, spearheaded the offense.
Liess was relentless in his play. In fact the only time he was down Wednesday came after the team picture posing with the state championship trophy. In the rush afterward back to the sideline, someone stepped on Liess’ left foot, forcing him to kneel to the ground.
Rodriguez, meanwhile, maintained his steady play with crisp passing and fluid movement all over the field.
Both players provided leadership as well to a team that found its groove and never backed off in reaching the top.
Walker reveled in the moment. He saw his players come toward him with the bucket of water, but he remained in place ready to accept the celebratory gesture that goes with winning a title.
The players proceeded to dump the bucket on him. Walker wiped the water away, but kept smiling.
“It’s overwhelming,” Walker said.
