Kelby Garnett converted two free throws with four seconds left to give fourth-seeded Hylton a 62-61 triple-overtime win over host and top-seeded Woodbridge Tuesday in the Cardinal District Tournament semifinals.
The play started after Woodbridge hit two free-throws to go up by one. Garnett drove down the right sideline and toward the basket when he was fouled.
After Garnett hit both free throws, Hylton stole the in-bound pass to preserve the victory.
With the win, the Bulldogs (17-6) secured a regional berth. They also play Thursday at 7 p.m. at third-seeded Potomac for the district tournament title.
"It was big," Hylton head coach Barry Smith said of Tuesday's win. "It extended our season."
Hylton trailed by seven to start the game and were down by at least 10 in the third quarter. But the Bulldogs kept making key plays, especially from their role players. Matthew Toman hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at halftime.
In the third overtime, Cornell Houston came up with a big steal, while Chance Cathcart hit a critical field goal.
Lucas Scroggins sent the game into the first overtime off a layup. He was fouled on the play, but missed the free throw.
Garnett led Hylton with 21 points.
For Woodbridge (14-7), Brian Jackson had 16 points (12 off 3-pointers), Michael Cooper 15 and Christian Blaine 13.
