Hylton High School football coach Nate Murphy wants to bring a new face to the Neabsco District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Murphy, 34, will challenge incumbent Democratic Supervisor Victor Angry for the party nomination in the district.
The Neabsco District covers a central portion of the county on the eastern end, including the Dale City area.
Murphy, a 2006 Gar-Field High School graduate, is a social studies teacher entering his fourth season as the Bulldogs' coach in the fall. He has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Arizona.
He coached wrestling at Hylton in the 2008-2009 season, Manassas Park in the 2011-2012 season and at North Stafford from 2012 to 2015. Murphy was also an assistant football coach at Mountain View and North Stafford. He stepped away from coaching from 2015 to 2019 while serving in the U.S. Army.
Murphy’s campaign has three main tenets, he says: public safety, thriving schools and tackling traffic in the Dale City area.
Murphy said he is concerned with “what seems like an uptick in crime in our area.” He was inspired to run after hearing gunshots from a recent murder in Dale City while at football practice.
“It didn't faze us because we’ve heard it so often in our community,” he said. “It’s just become the norm. For me, that’s not the Dale City, that’s not the Woodbridge that I grew up in.”
Prince William County had 19 murders in 2022, with 16 resulting from shootings.
Murphy said “there’s no one solution to fix the problem” of crime, but he advocated for more funding for first responders and keeping illegal handguns out of the hands of minors.
In a specific campaign plan, Murphy said the county should fund artificial intelligence scanners for all high schools to improve safety for students and faculty. He also wants to ensure full funding of student lunches.
Speeding has been a problem in the Dale City area, particularly on Dale Boulevard and Minnieville Road. Murphy said improving traffic safety starts with more law enforcement presence as a deterrent.
“If we know there’s going to be a police officer on that road, we’re going to slow down,” he said.
One of the primary roles of the Board of County Supervisors is reviewing land-use cases, and Murphy said officials need to give deference to the supervisor representing the district for each case. The board has overruled the wishes of supervisors on the western end in some cases over the past three years, particularly on data centers.
On the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center complex, Murphy said, “I do not believe right now it’s fair for me to say whether I’m for or against the digital gateway” because it is a case before the current board.
All eight seats of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the School Board will be up for election this year. Seven seats are selected based on magisterial districts, but the board chair is elected countywide.
No Republicans or unaffiliated candidates have announced campaigns for the Neabsco seat, but the eventual winner would likely still be selected in the Democratic primary.
Six people have held the Neabsco District seat since it was created in 1967. Five were Democrats and one, James McCoart, was independent.
Angry won the Democratic nomination for a special election to the seat in 2019 after the death of 37-year Supervisor John Jenkins. He then won a general election later in the year with about 74% of the vote.
Murphy’s announcement is the third primary challenge to the five incumbent Democrats.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by communications consultant Deshundra Jefferson.
Democratic supervisors Andrea Bailey (Potomac), Kenny Boddye (Occoquan) and Margaret Franklin (Woodbridge) are the other incumbents to announce campaigns.
Bailey is facing a primary challenge from U.S. Army veteran Kim Short. No candidates have announced campaigns challenging Boddye or Franklin as of Monday.
Republican supervisors Yesli Vega (Coles) and Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville), who unsuccessfully sought seats in the U.S. Congress in 2022, have not announced their plans for the 2023 election.
The Gainesville District seat is vacant and will see a special election on Feb. 21 ahead of the November election.
Partisan candidates have until April 6 to submit paperwork declaring their candidacy for the November election. Unaffiliated candidates have until June 20. Any districtwide primaries will be held on June 20.
Sports Editor Dave Fawcett contributed to this report.
